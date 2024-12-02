Reddit Overtakes X in UK Social Media Popularity Rankings

Reddit has surpassed X (formerly Twitter) to become the fifth most popular social media platform in the UK, according to a report by Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator.

The platform’s growth cements its position as the fastest-growing large social media platform in the country.

Key Statistics and Rankings

Reddit’s Reach: In May 2024, Reddit attracted 22.9 million UK adult visitors, compared to 22.1 million on X.

Growth Rate: Reddit experienced a 47percent year-over-year increase in users, overtaking both LinkedIn and X in the UK social media rankings.

Top Platforms: YouTube now leads the UK social media rankings with over 44 million adult users, surpassing Facebook.

Factors Driving Reddit’s Popularity

Google Algorithm Updates: Farhad Divecha, managing director at digital marketing agency AccuraCast, attributed Reddit’s surge in traffic to Google’s algorithm update in early 2024, which boosted the platform’s organic search visibility.



Third-Party App Changes: Ofcom speculated that alterations in how third-party apps access Reddit content have driven more users to the official site.



Ofcom speculated that alterations in how third-party apps access Reddit content have driven more users to the official site. Stock Market Publicity: Reddit’s stock market flotation in March 2024 garnered significant attention, further boosting its visibility.

Challenges for X

Declining Popularity: X’s UK reach fell by 8percent over the same period, marking a continued decline since its acquisition by Elon Musk in 2022.



Content Moderation Criticism: The platform has faced backlash over relaxed content moderation standards.



The platform has faced backlash over relaxed moderation standards. Increased Competition: X has struggled to compete with Meta’s Threads, launched in July 2023, which positions itself as a direct rival.

Broader Digital Trends in the UK

Ofcom’s annual report on digital habits also revealed:

Misinformation Concerns: Four in 10 UK adults report encountering misinformation or deepfakes online.



Conspiracy Beliefs: Three in 10 believe in a single group controlling global events or claim significant evidence of electoral fraud in the UK.



Three in 10 believe in a single group controlling global events or claim significant evidence of electoral fraud in the UK. AI Skepticism: One-third of adults lack confidence in identifying AI-generated content, whether in images, audio, or video.

Looking Ahead

Reddit’s growth and X’s decline underscore shifting dynamics in the UK’s social media landscape.



As Reddit capitalizes on search engine visibility and platform updates, it is well-positioned to strengthen its foothold among UK users.



Meanwhile, platforms like X face mounting challenges in maintaining user engagement amidst rising competition and public scrutiny.

