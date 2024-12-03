St James’s Place To Cut 500 Jobs In £200m Cost-Cutting Drive

St James’s Place has announced plans to cut approximately 500 jobs next year.

This was part of a major cost-saving initiative aimed at reducing annual expenses by £100 million over the next two years.

Details of the Job Reductions

The redundancies, representing about one-sixth of the company’s non-financial adviser staff, are expected to be finalized in February.

While the financial adviser partners—who operate independently under the company’s brand—will remain unaffected, the cuts will likely impact the 3,200 employees in roles such as administration and marketing. Specific details about affected departments have yet to be disclosed.

Consultation Process: A company spokesperson emphasized that consultations with employees have begun, saying:

“We are fully committed to supporting all potentially impacted colleagues and keeping them updated on key decisions and developments.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Strategic Objectives

The layoffs are part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and enhance profitability:

St James’s Place aims to achieve total savings of £500 million by 2030, reinvesting half of these savings into the business to double underlying cash profits by the end of the decade.

The firm is focusing on simplifying and standardizing internal processes as a means to reduce costs.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

CEO’s Perspective

Mark Fitzpatrick, the CEO of St James’s Place, highlighted the importance of conducting the cost-cutting measures in a “controlled” and “measured” manner.

He said the firm’s ongoing efforts to address challenges with its bundled fee structure, which has faced regulatory scrutiny this year, and to manage underperforming funds.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Previous and Current Challenges

This marks the company’s most significant round of redundancies since 2021, when 200 jobs were cut—equivalent to 10 percent of the workforce.

The firm has faced criticism over some underperforming funds and its fee structure, adding pressure to revamp operations.

Last week, St James’s Place closed three property funds due to insufficient investor interest and lingering pandemic-related effects.

Market Position and Outlook

Despite these challenges, the company has seen its share price climb recently, buoyed by strong inflows and the announced cost-saving measures.

This improvement positions St James’s Place for a potential return to the FTSE 100 this week, signaling resilience amid structural changes.

Looking Ahead

As St James’s Place navigates this significant restructuring, its focus remains on balancing operational efficiency with employee support.

The outcomes of these measures will likely shape the firm’s financial health and competitive positioning in the years to come.