Sunday Scaries: A Common Anxiety Uniting the Workforce

New data shows the growing extent of the “Sunday Scaries”, a sense of dread about the week ahead.

The data from Kickresume shows people start to worry about work during the weekend – a sense of anxiety experienced by people of all ages, professions and career levels.

The survey by Kickresume, involved 2,144 participants. It highlights the prevalence and impact of Sunday Scaries and sheds light on how individuals manage this weekly stress.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Key Findings

70% of respondents admitted to experiencing Sunday Scaries.

Even among those satisfied with their jobs (68%), anxiety persists.

Anxiety levels were similar across roles, from interns to executives.

39% have taken sick days due to Sunday Scaries, and 9% reported panic attacks.

Uncertainty about tasks (36%) and unfinished work (35%) topped the list.

Who Experiences Sunday Scaries?

Generational Similarities, Diverse Reactions

While the feeling spans all age groups, its effects vary:

Gen Z (18-27) : Report higher rates of physical symptoms like headaches (35%).

: Report higher rates of physical symptoms like headaches (35%). Millennials (28-43) : Struggle with irritability (30%) and racing thoughts about Monday.

: Struggle with irritability (30%) and racing thoughts about Monday. Gen X (44-59): Face disrupted sleep (24%) and anxiety extending into the week.

Symptoms: A Mind-Body Connection

Mental Strain : 56% reported general anxiety; 53% faced racing thoughts about work.

: 56% reported general anxiety; 53% faced racing thoughts about work. Sleep Disturbances : 42% struggled to sleep on Sunday nights.

: 42% struggled to sleep on Sunday nights. Physical Reactions: 14% experienced stomach issues; 13% had headaches.

Why Do Sunday Scaries Occur?

The survey pinpointed several causes:

Work-Related Stress: Uncertainty about tasks (36%).

Overwhelming to-do lists (33%).

Unfinished work (35%). Toxic Workplace Dynamics: Boss behavior (26%).

Difficult colleagues (19%). Psychological Factors: Fear of failure (33%).

Personal mental health struggles (22%).

Coping Mechanisms

To manage Sunday anxiety, individuals turn to both productive and escapist strategies:

Popular Choices : Binge-watching comfort shows (40%). Early bedtime (32%) and exercise (32%). Spending time with friends (30%).

: Other Methods : Meditation (24%) and alcohol (18%). Tackling Monday’s work early (25%).

:

Generational preferences also vary. Younger respondents lean on conversations with friends and relaxation rituals, while older workers often choose productivity-based strategies.

Potential Solutions: Workplaces Can Help

The data suggests systemic changes can alleviate Sunday Scaries:

Promoting Work-Life Balance : The top solution, favored by 50% of respondents.

: The top solution, favored by 50% of respondents. Clear Communication : Reducing uncertainty by setting clear expectations (44%).

: Reducing uncertainty by setting clear expectations (44%). Flexible Policies : Remote work options (40%). Shorter workweeks (39%).

:

Other suggestions included reducing micromanagement, providing wellness programs, and fostering a supportive culture.

Expert Analysis

Kickresume says:

“Our survey shows that the Sunday Scaries are more than just a passing feeling — they’re a regular source of stress for professionals across all industries, job levels, and age groups. “The most surprising insight? Even those who report being happy in their jobs are not immune. This suggests that Sunday Scaries are often less about job dissatisfaction and more about the mental load of transitioning from rest to work, combined with uncertainty, workplace dynamics, and the pressures of modern work culture. “Individuals are already trying different coping strategies, from binge-watching comfort shows to meditation and exercise. But these solutions only tackle the symptoms. Real change requires systemic shifts in workplace culture, including promoting better work-life balance, clearer communication, and flexible policies like remote work.”

Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs.com, added: Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs, commented:

“The Sunday Scaries are a stark reminder of the evolving challenges in today’s workplace. “At WhatJobs, we’re committed to not just helping people find the right job but also advocating for healthier work environments that support mental well-being. “Employers who prioritize work-life balance, clear communication, and flexibility can make a real difference in reducing anxiety and fostering a more productive and content workforce. Together, we can reimagine Mondays as a fresh start rather than a source of dread.”