UPS workers are demanding significant changes as their union negotiates a new contract.

The contracts are due to expire on July 3 and are the largest private-sector labor contract in the US.

The workers will vote to authorize a strike if a new agreement is not reached by August 1.

If the strike was to happen, it would be the largest work stoppage in US history and could potentially affect millions of American households.

With its 340,000 employees, UPS is heavily represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which covers more than half of the workforce.

Negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters began in April.

While the company claims to have reached agreements on several major issues, both sides are still bargaining over pay hikes, benefits, and working conditions.

The union has made several demands, including a significant pay raise for part-time workers to $25 per hour, eliminating two-tier wages for package-car drivers, and stopping forced overtime.

They have also asked for equal pension payouts nationwide, removing driver-facing cameras, additional holidays, and halting subcontracting and using gig workers.

A potential strike could cost UPS approximately $3.2 billion if it were to last for two weeks.

The vote results will be announced on June 16, and if the demands of the Teamsters are not met, picket lines will be established on August 1.

The contract expiration deadline has also spurred other workers across various industries to demand better conditions and compensation through collective action.

Successful union elections at companies like Starbucks and Trader Joe’s and walkouts at Amazon and Hollywood demonstrate the growing momentum among American workers fighting for dignity and fair treatment.

Despite being known for secure union jobs in the past, UPS now employs most part-time workforce earning close to the minimum wage in many areas.

Additionally, drivers in certain locations are subjected to six-day workweeks and forced overtime, with shifts lasting up to fourteen hours.

As the negotiations continue and the contract deadline approaches, the outcome will have significant implications for UPS and its employees and the broader landscape of labor rights in the US.

