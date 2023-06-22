During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States, the Biden administration plans to ease visa restrictions for skilled Indian workers, according to reliable sources.

The state department is expected to announce a pilot program, possibly as early as Thursday, that would allow a small number of Indian and other foreign workers on H-1B visas to renew their visas in the US without having to travel abroad.

This initiative could be expanded in the coming years.

Indian citizens constitute the majority of H-1B visa holders, accounting for 73 percent of the nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in the fiscal year 2022.

Recognizing the importance of mobility and talent exchange, US officials are focused on finding innovative ways to facilitate changes to visa policies.

While specific details regarding visa types and the pilot launch timing remain undisclosed, the state department spokesperson confirmed the intention to start with a small number of cases and gradually scale up the initiative over one to two years.

The White House declined to comment on these developments.

The H-1B visa program provides 65,000 visas annually to companies seeking skilled foreign workers, with an additional 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees.

These visas are initially valid for three years and can be renewed for an additional three years. Notable companies utilizing H-1B workers include Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services based in India, as well as Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the US.

Enabling some temporary foreign workers to renew their visas within the US would alleviate the strain on consulates abroad, allowing them to focus on processing new visa applications.

The pilot program is also expected to include workers with L-1 visas, which facilitate intra-company transfers to positions in the US.

Additionally, efforts are underway to address the visa application backlog at US embassies in India.

This issue, which has long concerned India due to the difficulties its citizens face in obtaining US visas, particularly in the technology industry, is expected to be a topic of discussion between the delegations of both countries during the visit.

The Biden administration has been actively working to improve visa access for Indians, given the lack of comprehensive immigration reform in Congress.

President Joe Biden aims to strengthen ties between the world’s two largest democracies as part of a broader strategy to enhance competitiveness vis-à-vis China.

It is worth noting that US visa services are still dealing with a backlog caused by the suspension of visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This backlog has resulted in extended separations for some families, leading individuals to express their concerns on social media platforms.

The Biden administration’s plan to ease visa restrictions for skilled Indian workers, in conjunction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, aims to foster closer ties between the US and India while addressing long-standing concerns and streamlining visa processes.

