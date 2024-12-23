10 Commercials That Would Never Get Made Today

In the world of advertising, commercials that might seem clever or innovative in one decade can quickly become outdated or offensive as society changes over time.

Over the years, many commercials have fallen victim to this shift. They go from being mainstream to unacceptable over the course of time as public perception changes.

Below are 10 examples of commercials that have aged horribly.

Kia Ora’s “Plantation” Ad (1980s)

Some adverts become unacceptable over the course of time.

In some cases, like this one, it’s quite astonishing how they ever got past “idea” stage.

One that should have been instantly binned was Kia Ora’s “Plantation” commercial from the 1980s. This was aired in the UK and featured characters that resembled racist stereotypes of Black people working on a plantation to harvest oranges for the drink.

The imagery was disturbingly reminiscent of slavery. It’s quite unfathomable how anyone at the company thought this was a good idea. The ad is now widely condemned for its blatant racial insensitivity.

We’re not going to post it here but it can be found on Youtube.

Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner Protest Ad (2017)

Pepsi’s infamous ad featuring Kendall Jenner is another stark reminder of how marketing can go wrong.

Released in 2017, the commercial attempted to tap into social justice movements by depicting Jenner apparently resolving a tense protest by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi. The ad was immediately met with backlash for trivializing serious issues like police brutality and racial tensions, leading Pepsi to pull it shortly after its release.

Aunt Jemima Syrup Commercials (1950s-1990s)

Aunt Jemima’s brand has long been criticized for perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes.

The commercials featured a caricatured Black woman in a “mammy” role. This harkened back to slavery-era depictions of Black women. Despite this, the brand used this imagery for decades until public pressure and evolving views on race prompted a rebranding and the retirement of the Aunt Jemima character altogether.

Nivea “White is Purity” Campaign (2017)

Nivea’s 2017 campaign promoting a deodorant with the slogan “White is Purity” quickly became a textbook example of how not to market a product. The ad was widely condemned for its racial insensitivity, with many interpreting the slogan as promoting white supremacy. Nivea faced significant backlash and promptly withdrew the ad, but the damage to their reputation had already been done.

This was only seven years ago, which makes it another one where you wonder how it got past so many marketing executives without anyone pointing out what a bad idea it is.

Burger King’s “Mexican” Whopper (2006)

Cultural stereotypes are never a good idea in advertising. This is a lesson Burger King learned with its 2006 “Mexican” Whopper commercial.

The ad featured a man dressed in a mariachi outfit, playing on reductive and offensive stereotypes of Mexican culture to promote a limited-edition burger.

The commercial was criticized for its insensitivity, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural respect in marketing.

Goodyear’s “When There’s No Man Around” (1960s)

Gender roles were often heavily stereotyped in mid-20th-century advertising, but Goodyear’s Slogan “When There’s No Man Around” has aged particularly badly.

The ad suggested that women needed reliable tires because they would be driving to and from the grocery store. If that’s not bad enough, they suggest they can’t change a tire and need a man to do it for them.

This kind of sexist messaging, which reinforces outdated gender roles, is now widely recognized as offensive and regressive.

Dr. Pepper’s “It’s Not for Women” Campaign (2011)

Dr. Pepper attempted to create a niche product in 2011 with their “Dr. Pepper Ten” campaign, but they did so in the worst way possible.

The slogan, “It’s Not for Women,” was meant to promote the drink as a low-calorie option for men. However, it ended up alienating half the potential customer base by reinforcing outdated gender stereotypes.

The campaign was widely criticized and quickly became an example of how to mishandle gender-targeted advertising.

Crisco’s “An Endorsement by Mammy” (1940s)

Similar to Aunt Jemima, Crisco used a stereotyped “mammy” figure in their ads during the 1940s.

The ads reinforced racist stereotypes that were prevalent in American culture at the time. The use of such imagery to sell products is now recognized as deeply offensive, and Crisco has long since abandoned this problematic approach.

Plymouth’s “Sexist Test Drive” (1960s)

Plymouth once ran a campaign in the 1960s where a man test drove a car by treating it like a woman, describing it with phrases like “smooth handling, soft curves.” This blatant objectification of women might have passed without much comment at the time.

Be clear, today, stuff like this wouldn’t get past the early discussion phase.

Calvin Klein’s “Underage” Ads (1995)

Calvin Klein has always pushed the boundaries of fashion advertising, but their 1995 campaign featuring young-looking models in suggestive poses crossed a line for many viewers.

The ads were criticized for appearing to exploit children, with some accusing the brand of normalizing the sexualization of minors. The controversy was so intense that the ads were eventually pulled, marking a significant backlash against the brand.