10 Companies Hit With Huge Fines Over Massive Safety Failings

By Hugh Fort in Spotlight, posted November 18, 2024

Workplace safety is a critical concern for companies across all industries. When safety standards are not met, the consequences can be severe, leading not only to injuries and loss of life but also to significant financial penalties. The following list highlights 10 companies that have been fined for safety failings. What is concerning is several of the firms involved have been repeatedly fined for safety violations and their unwillingness to solve the problems first highlighted. Dollar General Dollar General has been fined over $21 million between 2022 and 2023 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for numerous safety violations. These include blocked exits, fire hazards, and unsafe stacking of merchandise in stores. The fines reflect a pattern of repeated violations across multiple locations.

BP (British Petroleum)

BP was fined $87.43 million in 2009 following the 2005 Texas City Refinery explosion that killed 15 workers and injured over 170.

The incident occurred when a hydrocarbon vapor cloud ignited, causing a massive explosion at the refiner. The explosion was caused by a combination of factors, including the overfilling of a raffinate splitter tower and the malfunctioning of safety alarms and instruments.

OSHA cited the company for numerous safety violations, including failure to correct hazards identified after the incident.

Walmart

In 2013, Walmart was fined $190,000 by OSHA for failing to ensure employees were protected from being struck by moving equipment at a distribution center in Alabama. The company had previous violations for similar issues in other locations.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil faced a $2.5 million fine in 2013 after an explosion at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery injured workers.

The explosion occurred when workers were attempting to repair a faulty valve on a large heat exchanger. During the process, the valve released highly flammable hydrocarbons, which ignited and caused a massive explosion. The blast was so intense that it shattered windows in buildings over a mile away.

The company was penalized for failing to implement safety measures that could have prevented the accident.

McDonald's

McDonald’s has faced various fines from 2015 to 2022 for failing to ensure employee safety. These incidents involved hot oil burns, exposure to hazardous chemicals, and workplace violence, with fines issued across multiple states.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods was fined $263,498 in 2021 after a worker's arm had to be amputated due to safety failures at a Texas poultry plant.

The incident involved a worker whose finger was amputated when it got caught in an unguarded conveyor belt. This led OSHA to inspect the facility, where they discovered 15 serious and two repeated violations, including unsafe levels of carbon dioxide, exposure to peracetic acid without proper protective equipment, and inadequate machine guarding.

OSHA cited the company for failing to implement proper safety procedures and employee training.

Amazon

Amazon faced fines totaling $60,269 in 2022 for unsafe working conditions in several of its warehouses. Issues included ergonomic hazards, improper handling of heavy packages, and inadequate emergency exits.

Tesla

Tesla was fined $29,365 in 2022 by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) for violations related to worker safety at its Fremont factory. These violations included inadequate respiratory protection and electrical hazards.

Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods was fined $13,494 in 2020 for failing to protect employees from COVID-19 at its South Dakota plant. The company’s lack of safety measures contributed to a significant outbreak of the highly infectious virus, affecting hundreds of workers.

DuPont

DuPont faced a $273,000 fine in 2015 following a fatal gas leak at its La Porte, Texas, plant that resulted in the deaths of four workers. The company was cited for failing to properly handle hazardous chemicals and ensure employee safety.

