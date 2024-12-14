10 Sports Stars Who Made Dramatic Career Changes

Being a top sportsperson requires unusual levels of determination, dedication and discipline.

It’s not a long career, but those characteristics don’t tend to disappear once these stars have played their last game.

A lot of sportspeople have been able to channel the obsessive desire to win and be the best into successful careers after retiring.

Here are 10 sports stars who made dramatic, and sometimes massively successful, career changes.

George Foreman – Entrepreneur and Salesman

Former professional boxer George Foreman became a cultural icon outside the ring with the George Foreman Grill.

The grill sold over 100 million units, Foreman turned his boxing fame into a branding empire, showcasing a successful pivot from sports to business.

Talking about the success, he said:

“I’m known as the heavyweight champion of the world, but I want to be the heavyweight champion of healthy eating and good cooking.”

Vinnie Jones – Actor

Jones started his career as a notorious soccer hardman famous for bust-ups and bookings. Once his career ended, Jones’ career took an unusual turn as he carved out a niche in Hollywood, typically playing thugs and hardmen in films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Chris Hoy – Business Owner

Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic cycling gold medalist, turned his passion for cycling into a business venture. He founded his own company, HOY Bikes, which specializes in manufacturing road and track bikes.

Tim Wiese – Professional Wrestler

The former German international goalkeeper switched his football gloves for wrestling boots, joining WWE after his soccer career. Tim Wiese made his wrestling debut in 2016, showing off his athletic prowess in a new arena.

After winning six international caps, he signed with the sports entertainment giant, and became known as “The Machine.” His career didn’t hit the heights, however, and he left in 2017.

Mia Hamm – Author and Founder

Soccer legend Mia Hamm took to authoring children’s books and became a motivational speaker after retiring. She also co-founded the Women’s Sports Foundation, advocating for women’s sports around the world.

Andrew Flintoff – TV Presenter and Show Host

After an illustrious cricket career, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff didn’t stray far from the spotlight, becoming a television presenter. He has been featured in various TV shows, including Top Gear, bringing his charismatic personality to a different audience.

He was recently involved in a horrific crash while filming for Top Gear, and is now working in cricket once more, as his son Rocky makes his first steps in the professional game.

Tony Hawk – Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk retired from professional skateboarding but continues to influence the sport. He founded the Tony Hawk Foundation, now known as The Skatepark Project, which helps fund skate parks in underserved areas. Hawk also oversees a successful video game franchise.

Rebecca Romero – Photographer

Rebecca Romero, an Olympic medalist in both rowing and cycling, turned her focus to professional photography after retiring from sports. She now specializes in fine art and portrait photography.

Bode Miller – Horse Trainer

Olympic skiing champion Bode Miller took to the equestrian field after hanging up his skis. He now works with racehorses, applying his competitive instincts to a completely different sport.

Shane Warne – Poker Player

The late cricket icon Shane Warne was known for his skills on the pitch, but he was also passionate about poker. He played professionally and participated in the World Series of Poker, showcasing his strategic mind in a different competitive format.