10 Times Huge Celebrities Made Big Money Commercials

The link between celebrities and advertising commercials is long-established, with brands always keen to pay big money for a famous face.

These iconic commercials often feature the most famous celebrities in the world, which adds major gravitas to the brand and sticks in people’s memories forever.

The commercials often go on to become cultural milestones. They are remembered and discussed long after they’ve stopped being aired.

Here are 10 iconic commercials that have left a lasting impact, featuring some of the most recognizable celebrities in the world.

Michael Jackson for Pepsi (1984)

The King of Pop starred in Pepsi’s “New Generation” campaign, dancing with children to a reworked version of “Billie Jean.”

The commercial became famous for its high energy, fantastic imitations from the young dancers and Jackson’s signature moves.

However, it also led to legal action after the King of Pop was badly injured after pyro set his hair on fire.

Cindy Crawford for Pepsi (1992)

Pepsi went big in the 1990s in terms of those it wanted in its fierce battle against Coca-Cola.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford was one of the most famous women in the world in the early 1990s. She appeared in a memorable commercial where she stops at a gas station, drinks a Pepsi from a vending machine, and leaves two young boys in awe.

Mean Joe Greene for Coca-Cola (1979)

NFL star “Mean” Joe Greene starred in Coca-Cola’s famous “Hey Kid, Catch!” commercial. After a game, Greene is given a Coke by a young fan.

In return, he tosses the boy his game jersey. This heartwarming ad is often cited as one of the best commercials of all time.

It was excellent advertising for the company and good PR for Greene himself, showing another side to the football hard man.

Britney Spears for Pepsi (2001)

Pepsi again, and pop star Britney Spears at her peak.

The singer headlined a Pepsi commercial titled “Now and Then.”

It celebrated the brand’s history with a series of musical numbers spanning the decades.

Spears’ performance and the catchy jingle made it an instant hit.

Charlize Theron for Dior J’adore (2011)

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron starred in a luxurious commercial for Dior J’adore perfume.

The spectacular ad was set in the grand setting of the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.

Theron exuded elegance and glamour, enhancing the brand’s image.

Brad Pitt for Chanel No. 5 (2012)

Actor Brad Pitt was the first male spokesperson for the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume. The minimalist, black-and-white commercial featured Pitt delivering poetic lines about the fragrance, creating a buzz due to its unconventional approach.

LeBron James for Nike (2014)

NBA superstar LeBron James starred in Nike’s “Together” commercial, which depicted the city of Cleveland rallying behind him and the Cavaliers.

The ad emphasized community and teamwork, resonating deeply with sports fans. James followed in the giant footsteps of the legendary Michael Jordan to endorse the brand, famous for its “Just Do It” slogan.

John Cleese for Schweppes (1973)

Monty Python’s John Cleese brought his comedic talent to a series of Schweppes commercials. Known for their humor and Cleese’s distinctive delivery, these ads helped Schweppes stand out in the market.

Scarlett Johansson for SodaStream (2014)

Actress Scarlett Johansson appeared in a controversial Super Bowl ad for SodaStream, where she promoted the product’s eco-friendly benefits. The ad faced backlash and was eventually banned for its competitive jabs at Coke and Pepsi.

Matthew McConaughey for Lincoln (2014)

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey starred in a series of introspective and slightly surreal commercials for Lincoln Motor Company. His philosophical musings and calm demeanor became a topic of discussion and parody.

