$99.3 Million in YouthBuild Grants Announced by US Department of Labor

The US Department of Labor has allocated $99.3 million in YouthBuild grants to 71 organizations across 31 states.
This investment aims to expand access to Registered Apprenticeships, prepare young workers aged 16-24 for high-quality jobs, and equip them with industry-relevant skills.
What Are YouthBuild Grants?
YouthBuild grants focus on pre-apprenticeships for young people who are not currently in school or the labor market. Participants will:
- Receive hands-on training for construction jobs and other high-demand industries.
- Contribute to their communities by building or rehabilitating affordable housing.
- Split time between classroom instruction (earning high school diplomas or equivalency degrees) and workplace training.
Aligning with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Goals
The grants prioritize alignment with local infrastructure projects under the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda. These projects aim to create opportunities and drive economic growth while benefiting underserved communities.
Comprehensive Support Services
YouthBuild participants receive various supportive services, including:
- Transportation assistance
- Childcare and healthcare referrals
- Work attire and personal protective equipment
These services continue during a 12-month follow-up period to ensure long-term success.
Industries Covered
The program trains participants for careers in sectors such as:
- Healthcare
- Information technology
- Manufacturing and logistics
- Culinary arts and hospitality
Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training José Javier Rodríguez said:
“YouthBuild grants are investments in young people who want to pursue education and receive hands-on training while providing service to neighbors in need.”
Grant Recipients
Here are some notable grant recipients and their allocations:
- EntreNous Youth Empowerment Services Inc. (Compton, CA) – $1.5 million
- 100 Black Men of Atlanta Inc. (Atlanta, GA) – $1.44 million
- Community Development Institute (Chicago, IL) – $1.5 million
- Auberle (McKeesport, PA) – $1.49 million
- American YouthWorks (Austin, TX) – $1.49 million
In total, 71 organizations received funding, supporting efforts to build stronger communities and equip young workers for in-demand jobs.
Looking Ahead: Building Futures, Strengthening Communities
This significant investment reflects the Labor Department’s commitment to fostering workforce development. By combining education, hands-on training, and critical support services, YouthBuild is poised to empower the next generation of workers and address community needs.
Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs, said:
“At WhatJobs, we believe initiatives like the YouthBuild program are essential for unlocking the potential of young people and preparing them for meaningful careers. These investments pave the way for stronger communities and a more skilled workforce.”