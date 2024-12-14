$99.3 Million in YouthBuild Grants Announced by US Department of Labor

The US Department of Labor has allocated $99.3 million in YouthBuild grants to 71 organizations across 31 states.

This investment aims to expand access to Registered Apprenticeships, prepare young workers aged 16-24 for high-quality jobs, and equip them with industry-relevant skills.

What Are YouthBuild Grants?

YouthBuild grants focus on pre-apprenticeships for young people who are not currently in school or the labor market. Participants will:

Receive hands-on training for construction jobs and other high-demand industries.

Contribute to their communities by building or rehabilitating affordable housing.

Split time between classroom instruction (earning high school diplomas or equivalency degrees) and workplace training.

Aligning with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Goals

The grants prioritize alignment with local infrastructure projects under the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda. These projects aim to create opportunities and drive economic growth while benefiting underserved communities.

Comprehensive Support Services

YouthBuild participants receive various supportive services, including:

Transportation assistance

Childcare and healthcare referrals

referrals Work attire and personal protective equipment

These services continue during a 12-month follow-up period to ensure long-term success.

Industries Covered

The program trains participants for careers in sectors such as:

Healthcare

Information technology

Manufacturing and logistics

Culinary arts and hospitality

Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training José Javier Rodríguez said:

“YouthBuild grants are investments in young people who want to pursue education and receive hands-on training while providing service to neighbors in need.”

Grant Recipients

Here are some notable grant recipients and their allocations:

EntreNous Youth Empowerment Services Inc. (Compton, CA) – $1.5 million

(Compton, CA) – $1.5 million 100 Black Men of Atlanta Inc. (Atlanta, GA) – $1.44 million

(Atlanta, GA) – $1.44 million Community Development Institute (Chicago, IL) – $1.5 million

(Chicago, IL) – $1.5 million Auberle (McKeesport, PA) – $1.49 million

(McKeesport, PA) – $1.49 million American YouthWorks (Austin, TX) – $1.49 million

In total, 71 organizations received funding, supporting efforts to build stronger communities and equip young workers for in-demand jobs.

Looking Ahead: Building Futures, Strengthening Communities

This significant investment reflects the Labor Department’s commitment to fostering workforce development. By combining education, hands-on training, and critical support services, YouthBuild is poised to empower the next generation of workers and address community needs.

Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs, said:

“At WhatJobs, we believe initiatives like the YouthBuild program are essential for unlocking the potential of young people and preparing them for meaningful careers. These investments pave the way for stronger communities and a more skilled workforce.”