Amazon Introduces “Buy with AWS” Button

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled a “Buy with AWS” button, allowing cloud software vendors to embed a seamless payment option on their websites.

This new feature was announced at AWS’s re:Invent conference in Las Vegas. It builds on the success of Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” button for retail customers and aims to simplify transactions for cloud software customers.

Key Features of Buy with AWS

The button enables cloud software vendors selling through the AWS Marketplace to embed a payment option directly on their sites.



Purchases through the button allow customers to apply pre-negotiated discounts, enhancing customer loyalty and partner satisfaction.



Unlike “Buy with Prime,” the “Buy with AWS” button is free for software vendors to use, making it an attractive option for AWS partners.

Industry Adoption

Prominent cloud software vendors such as Databricks, Wiz, and Workday have already integrated or plan to use the button. This innovation is expected to:

Workday, for example, is testing the button on its Adaptive Planning product to see if it accelerates procurement processes.



Databricks anticipates that the button will make it easier for customers to deploy their products on AWS, driving higher revenue shares from AWS deployments.

Competitive Edge for AWS

AWS, which commands over $100 billion in annual revenue, is leveraging this initiative to strengthen its position as the leading cloud infrastructure provider.

By simplifying the purchasing process and fostering closer partner relationships, AWS aims to:

Address competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which have also reduced marketplace fees to attract vendors.



Boost Revenue: Since the button facilitates purchases for services running on AWS, it directly contributes to Amazon’s bottom line.

Partner and Industry Perspectives

Databricks : David Meyer, SVP of product management , highlighted that the button could give AWS an edge by simplifying integration compared to competitors.



: David Meyer, SVP of , highlighted that the button could give AWS an edge by simplifying integration compared to competitors. Workday : Matthew Brandt, SVP of global partners, noted that the button validates Workday as a trusted provider and could expand its reach among AWS customers.



: Matthew Brandt, SVP of global partners, noted that the button validates Workday as a trusted provider and could expand its reach among AWS customers. Industry Analysts: Gartner VP Ed Anderson expects other cloud providers to adopt similar features, recognizing the benefits of streamlined transactions for vendors and buyers alike.

Building on Buy with Prime

The “Buy with AWS” button shares a conceptual link with Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” initiative. This allows retail customers to make purchases on third-party websites using their Amazon accounts.



However, AWS VP Matt Yanchyshyn emphasized that the cloud-focused button serves a distinct use case tailored to software vendors and their customers.

Looking Ahead

As cloud providers increasingly seek to differentiate their offerings, the “Buy with AWS” button positions Amazon as a leader in simplifying the customer journey.

With potential adoption from more vendors and further enhancements, the feature could set a new standard for cloud commerce and deepen customer relationships across the AWS ecosystem.