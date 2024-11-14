Home » US business news » AMD to Lay Off 4 Percent of Workforce As Strategy Shifts Towards AI Chips

AMD to Lay Off 4 Percent of Workforce As Strategy Shifts Towards AI Chips

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/usa/us-business-news/amd-to-lay-off-4-percent-of-workforce-as-strategy-shifts-towards-ai-chips

By Nagasunder in US business news, posted November 14, 2024

Link

AMD, a leading computer chip manufacturer, announced on Wednesday it will lay off around four percent of its global workforce, affecting around 1,000 employees. The layoffs are part of a strategic move aimed at realigning resources toward the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, an area currently dominated by its main rival, Nvidia. Why is AMD Cutting Jobs? The decision to cut jobs comes as AMD looks to pivot more aggressively into the AI chip market, which is seen as a significant growth opportunity. A company spokesperson said:

"As part of aligning our resources with our largest growth opportunities, we are taking a number of targeted steps that will unfortunately result in reducing our global workforce by approximately 4 percent. We are committed to treating impacted employees with respect and helping them through this transition."

The layoffs, affect around 1,000 of the company’s 26,000 employees. They reflect a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are streamlining operations to focus on high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

A Strategic Shift Towards AI

AMD’s decision to downsize comes as it faces mounting pressure to capture a share of the booming AI chip market, currently dominated by Nvidia.

AI has become one of the most significant growth areas for chipmakers. This driven by the explosion of generative AI applications, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

AMD’s flagship AI product, the MI300X, is designed to compete directly with Nvidia’s offerings. Major tech companies, including Meta and Microsoft, have already opted for AMD’s MI300X as an alternative to Nvidia-based systems.

Despite these inroads, Nvidia maintains an overwhelming 80 percent market share in AI chips, largely due to its early investments in software frameworks that have become industry standards.

Looking for a job? Visit www.whatjobs.com today

How Does AMD Compare to Nvidia?

AMD’s pivot towards AI chips is critical as it aims to close the gap with Nvidia, which has seen unprecedented growth in 2024.

Nvidia shares have surged 200 percent this year, making it the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

In contrast, AMD's stock has declined by 5 percent during the same period.

While Nvidia dominates the AI chip space with an estimated revenue of $125.9 billion for 2024, AMD projects $5 billion in sales from its AI chips, according to FactSet.

Though this figure represents a promising start, it is still a fraction of Nvidia’s total. AMD believes the AI chip market could be worth up to $500 billion by 2028, suggesting substantial growth potential if it can capture a larger share.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

The Decline of AMD’s Gaming Segment

The layoffs and strategic shift also come as AMD grapples with a declining gaming segment, a core part of its business. Originally developed for gaming, GPUs have become a crucial component in AI data centers.

However, the gaming market has been less lucrative for AMD in recent quarters. Revenues expected to decline by 59 percent to $2.57 billion in 2024, according to FactSet projections.

This downturn in gaming has likely influenced AMD’s decision to focus more heavily on AI and data center products, which are seeing stronger demand.

The MI300X, AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s dominant AI accelerators, has garnered interest from large tech firms seeking diversified supply chains for AI infrastructure.

AMD’s Position in the Broader Chip Market

Beyond AI and gaming, AMD also competes in the market for central processing units (CPUs), particularly in servers, laptops, and desktops.

The company has been steadily gaining ground against Intel, its primary competitor in the CPU space.

According to Mercury Research, AMD’s share of server CPU sales increased by nearly 3 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, reaching a 34 percent market share.

This growth in the CPU segment underscores AMD’s ability to compete effectively across different areas of the semiconductor industry.

However, the company’s future success may hinge on its ability to pivot quickly and effectively toward the AI chip market, where the potential rewards are substantial but so are the risks.

What’s Next for AMD?

AMD’s workforce reduction and increased focus on AI chips indicate a strategic shift that could define its future trajectory.

While the company’s gaming segment struggles and its CPU business faces fierce competition, the AI chip market presents a new frontier for growth.

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/business-news/amd-to-open-400m-chip-design-facility-in-bengaluru/

If AMD can execute its strategy effectively, it may be able to capture a larger share of the AI chip market, which is expected to balloon to $500 billion by 2028.

The layoffs are a signal AMD is serious about realigning its priorities to seize opportunities in high-growth areas.

As AI continues to revolutionize industries, AMD’s bet on AI chips could help it close the gap with Nvidia and establish a stronger foothold in this lucrative market.

Looking Ahead: A Make-or-Break Moment for AMD?

As AMD charts a new path in the AI sector, the company’s ability to innovate and scale its AI products will be crucial.



The MI300X has shown promise, but AMD will need to invest heavily in both hardware and software to challenge Nvidia’s entrenched position.

Additionally, the company’s pivot towards AI must be balanced with efforts to stabilize its declining gaming segment and continue its progress in the CPU market.

The next few years could be transformative for AMD, with high stakes and even higher potential rewards.

If the company can successfully navigate this transition, it may emerge as a stronger competitor not only in the AI chip market but across the entire semiconductor landscape.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook



