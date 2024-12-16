Apple And Google Warned To Prepare for TikTok Ban

Two prominent US lawmakers have urged Apple and Google-parent Alphabet to be ready to remove TikTok from their app stores in the United States by mid-January.

The bipartisan letter was delivered to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday, indicate. It highlights rising national security worries over TikTok’s ties to Beijing.

The platform, which is utilized by 170 million Americans, has been under investigation in recent years.

Lawmakers Press for Divestiture

The letter came from Republican Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the US House committee on China, and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s top Democrat.

It urged TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to pursue an immediate sale of the app.

The lawmakers wrote:

“Congress has acted decisively to defend the national security of the United States and protect TikTok’s American users from the Chinese Communist Party.”

This call for divestiture comes on the heels of ByteDance’s emergency bid to the US Supreme Court to block the law while it undergoes judicial review.

Potential Impact of the Ban

The US Department of Justice stated a ban imposed on January 19 would not instantly prevent existing TikTok users from using the app.

However, limits on Apple and Google’s capacity to supply TikTok updates and support services might eventually make the program worthless.

TikTok warned without a court order, the ban would result in the app being removed from app stores, cutting access to the app for those not already using it.

ByteDance argued the law would effectively “cripple the platform in the United States.”

Bipartisan Push for Action

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a vocal critic of TikTok, emphasized the law’s strict requirements:

“The statute is what the statute is. The main issue is it’s subject to Chinese oversight, Beijing oversight—that’s the problem.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have consistently raised concerns that TikTok’s data collection practices could enable surveillance or propaganda efforts by the Chinese government.

Trump’s Position

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to block a TikTok ban, but it is unclear how he will intervene. ByteDance is apparently banking on Trump’s help to postpone or repeal the legislation.

What’s Next?

January 19 Deadline: Apple and Google must be prepared to comply with the law by removing TikTok from US app stores.

Supreme Court Review: ByteDance's emergency appeal to block the law will play a critical role in determining whether the ban takes effect as planned.

ByteDance’s emergency appeal to block the law will play a critical role in determining whether the ban takes effect as planned. Divestiture Pressure: ByteDance faces mounting calls to sell TikTok’s US operations to a non-Chinese entity, potentially averting the ban.

As the deadline approaches, the future of TikTok in the US hangs in the balance, with significant implications for its 170 million American users, its parent company, and US-China relations.