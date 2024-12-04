Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Worker Surveillance and Silencing

Apple has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing the tech giant of unlawfully monitoring employees’ personal devices and iCloud account.

It is also accused of simultaneously restricting their ability to discuss pay and workplace conditions.

The complaint was filed on Sunday in California state court by Amar Bhakta, a digital advertising employee at Apple.

Key Allegations

Surveillance Practices: The lawsuit claims Apple requires employees to install software on personal devices used for work, granting the company access to:

Emails

Photo libraries

Health data

“Smart home” data

Other personal information

Prohibit employees from discussing working conditions, including pay.

Restrict legally-protected whistleblowing activities.

Limit discussions about work on public platforms like podcasts and LinkedIn.

Apple allegedly enforces policies that:

Bhakta claims he was instructed to remove information about his work from his LinkedIn profile and was barred from discussing his job on podcasts.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Broader Implications

The lawsuit argues that Apple’s surveillance policies suppress employee rights, stating:

“Apple’s surveillance policies and practices chill, and thus also unlawfully restrain, employee whistleblowing, competition, freedom of employee movement in the job market, and freedom of speech.”

Apple’s Response

Apple, through a spokesperson, denied the allegations, stating: The claims lack merit.

Employees are trained annually on their rights to discuss working conditions.



“At Apple, we’re focused on creating the best products and services in the world and we work to protect the inventions our teams create for customers.”

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Related Legal Challenges

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal and regulatory challenges Apple has faced regarding employee treatment:

Pay Equity Lawsuit : In June, two women accused Apple of systematically underpaying female employees in engineering, marketing, and AppleCare roles. Apple denied these claims, asserting its commitment to inclusion and pay equity.



: In June, two women accused Apple of systematically underpaying female employees in engineering, marketing, and AppleCare roles. Apple denied these claims, asserting its commitment to inclusion and pay equity. US Labor Board Complaints: The company is facing at least three complaints alleging it illegally deterred employees from discussing workplace issues, including pay discrimination and sex bias, on platforms like Slack and social media.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Legal Framework

The lawsuit was filed under a unique California law that allows workers to sue employers on behalf of the state. If successful, workers can retain 35 percent of any penalties recovered.

Looking Ahead

As scrutiny over workplace practices intensifies, this lawsuit could add to the growing pressure on Apple to address allegations of employee surveillance and silencing.

The outcome may also influence broader conversations about employee rights and corporate accountability in the tech industry.