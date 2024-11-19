Home » US business news » Boeing To Lay Off Over 2,500 US Workers In Sweeping Workforce Cuts

Boeing To Lay Off Over 2,500 US Workers In Sweeping Workforce Cuts

By Nagasunder in US business news, posted November 19, 2024

Boeing has announced plans to lay off more than 2,500 workers across multiple US states, including Washington, Oregon, South Carolina, and Missouri. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to cut 17,000 jobs—or approximately 10 percent of its global workforce. The aerospace giant is grappling with debt pressures and seeks to streamline operations. Details of the Layoffs Nearly 2,200 workers in Washington and an additional 220 in South Carolina will receive layoff notices. This is according to filings required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. WARN mandates companies provide affected employees with at least 60 days’ notice before their employment ends.

Boeing began notifying workers last Wednesday, with employment officially ending on January 17, 2025.

Additional layoffs are expected to be announced in December, with Boeing also planning to use workforce attrition, selective hiring freezes, and the sale of subsidiaries to further reduce its headcount.

Impact on Key Manufacturing Hubs

The layoffs primarily affect workers in states where Boeing manufactures its commercial airliners. This includes its facilities in Everett, Washington, and North Charleston, South Carolina.

The cuts include 438 members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), comprising 218 engineers and 220 technicians.

111 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) in St. Louis, Missouri, who manufacture wing components for the 777X aircraft, received layoff notices.

Non-union workers have also been affected, with reports of varying impacts within teams.

One engineer in Boeing Defense, Space & Security nearly all of their 12-person team was laid off. Another employee said they were the only member of a 20-person team to receive notice.

Industry and Financial Context

The layoffs come as Boeing navigates financial challenges stemming from its debt-heavy balance sheet and recent disruptions in its production lines.

The company is working to restart production of its popular 737 MAX aircraft, which was halted due to a strike by more than 33,000 workers on the U.S. West Coast.

In October, Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, emphasized that the company would aim to avoid cuts to production and engineering teams.

However, several hundred engineers and production workers have been impacted, raising concerns about how the layoffs may affect Boeing’s manufacturing capabilities and future projects.

Boeing shares rose 2.6 percent to close at $143.87 on Monday, reflecting some investor optimism despite the workforce reductions.

Layoff Targets and WARN Notices

While Boeing has not commented on the specific details of the layoffs, the WARN notices provide insight into the scope and distribution of the job cuts.

Industry watchers are closely monitoring the impact on Boeing’s key manufacturing hubs, as the workforce reductions could affect both production timelines and project support.

Broader Trends in the Aerospace Industry

Boeing’s workforce cuts are part of a larger trend in the aerospace industry. Companies are making significant adjustments in response to changing market conditions.

Rivals such as Airbus and Lockheed Martin have also faced challenges, including supply chain disruptions and evolving defense budgets.

The aerospace sector has been under pressure to balance operational efficiency with workforce stability.

Boeing’s decision to reduce its workforce by 10 percent highlights the difficulties companies face in maintaining profitability while managing large-scale production and engineering demands.

Looking Ahead

Boeing’s layoffs mark a pivotal moment for the company as it seeks to stabilize its operations and address financial pressures.

The reductions, particularly among engineers and technicians, could have ripple effects on Boeing’s production capabilities and long-term project pipelines.

Additional layoffs are expected in December and beyond. The company will need to carefully navigate workforce adjustments while ensuring it can meet production goals for key aircraft like the 737 MAX and 777X.

The Future of Boeing

Questions remain about how Boeing will balance cost reductions with maintaining its competitive edge in the aerospace industry.

Their impact on the company’s manufacturing efficiency and employee morale will likely shape Boeing’s trajectory in the coming years.

