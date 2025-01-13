Canadian Platform Humi Bought by Employment Hero

Employment Hero has snapped up Canadian platform Humi in a deal thought to be worth more than CAD 100M ($69.4 million).

This acquisition marks one of the largest recent transactions in Canadian tech, uniting two industry leaders to enhance employment services across Canada.

A Strategic Partnership for Canadian Businesses

The acquisition combines Employment Hero’s global expertise and its Employment Operating System (eOS) with Humi’s in-depth knowledge of the Canadian market.

The result is a tailored, all-in-one platform designed to meet the unique needs of Canadian businesses, offering streamlined payroll, HR, and benefits solutions.

Humi, founded nearly a decade ago, has consistently prioritized employee well-being, believing that businesses thrive when they invest in their people.

Canada is home to over one million small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), representing a significant opportunity for growth and productivity improvements.

The partnership with Employment Hero aims to empower SMEs with innovative tools and localized support to invest in their workforce and operations.

What This Means for Canadian Businesses

The collaboration introduces a robust platform for Canadian companies, featuring:

Streamlined HR Management: Integrated tools for payroll, benefits, and HR processes.

Localized Solutions: Tailored features for the Canadian regulatory and business environment.

Enhanced Productivity: Resources that reduce administrative burdens and allow businesses to focus on growth.

Kevin Kliman, CEO and co-founder of Humi, emphasized the alignment of both companies’ missions.

He said:

“United in our mission to make employment easier and more valuable, Employment Hero is the perfect partner for Humi’s growth. Together, we’ll drive progress in the employment marketplace, supporting Canadian businesses with innovative, localized solutions.”

A Shared Vision for Employment Innovation:

Ben Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Employment Hero, added:

“Humi is an incredible business, and Canada is an exciting market. Kevin and the Humi team bring unparalleled expertise in Canadian employment. Humi will remain Canadian-operated, continuing to serve local businesses with the same commitment and passion.”

Employment Hero’s award-winning platform already serves over 300,000 businesses worldwide, managing two million employees.

By integrating Humi, it expands its reach, offering Canadian businesses access to cutting-edge employment tools while respecting local market nuances.

About Humi

Humi is Canada’s only unified employment platform, simplifying payroll, HR, and benefits for local businesses. Focused on helping organizations care for their teams, Humi empowers Canadian employers to succeed. Learn more at www.humi.ca.

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is a global authority in employment solutions. Its Employment Operating System (eOS) simplifies HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement while enhancing career management and financial well-being.

With over 300,000 businesses using its platform worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative tasks, enabling organizations to focus on their goals. Visit employmenthero.com for more information.

The Future of Employment Solutions in Canada

The partnership between Humi and Employment Hero promises to reshape employment solutions in Canada, offering businesses the tools and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Canadian SMEs are set to benefit from this powerful alliance, unlocking new opportunities to invest in their people and processes.