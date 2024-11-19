Home » US business news » Canva Hires Former Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg As It Gears Up For Potential IPO

Canva Hires Former Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg As It Gears Up For Potential IPO

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/usa/us-business-news/canva-hires-former-zoom-cfo-kelly-steckelberg-as-it-gears-up-for-potential-ipo

By Nagasunder in US business news, posted November 19, 2024

Link

Canva has appointed Kelly Steckelberg as its new chief financial officer (CFO). The move signals Canva’s preparation for a potential initial public offering (IPO) as the company continues to grow its global presence and revenue. Steckelberg brings a wealth of experience, having previously guided Zoom through its IPO in 2019 and its subsequent explosive growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Canva's Position in the Market Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Canva has grown into one of the leading players in the design software space. The platform, known for its simplicity and accessibility, serves over 220 million monthly users and generates approximately $2.5 billion in annualized revenue.

Despite a slight drop in valuation from its peak of $40 billion in 2021 to $32 billion currently, Canva remains a major contender for an IPO among venture-backed tech companies.

Its global user base and growing enterprise offerings position the company as a key player in the tech industry’s resurgence of public offerings after a slow IPO market since early 2022.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs



Steckelberg's Strategic Role

In a statement, Canva highlighted Steckelberg’s leadership and expertise in scaling enterprise companies as critical assets for the company.

“Kelly’s impressive track record as a strong leader and strategic thinker, combined with her proven expertise in scaling enterprise companies, make her the perfect addition to our leadership bench."

Steckelberg, based in Austin, Texas, previously held senior financial roles at Cisco and served as CEO of Zoosk before joining Zoom in 2017.

At Zoom, she played a pivotal role in the company’s IPO and its subsequent rise to a $160 billion market cap during the early days of the pandemic.

Looking for a job? Visit www.whatjobs.com today



Strengthening Canva's Leadership Ahead of IPO

The timing of Steckelberg’s appointment aligns with increasing speculation about Canva’s IPO plans.

The design platform joins other high-profile tech companies, such as ServiceTitan, Cerebras, and Klarna, in preparing for public listings after a period of market uncertainty.

Canva’s previous CFO, Damien Singh, resigned earlier this year amid an internal investigation, leaving a gap in the company’s executive team.

Steckelberg’s arrival not only fills this void but also positions Canva for the financial discipline and strategy needed to navigate the complexities of an IPO.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While Canva has shown consistent growth, the tech market remains volatile.

Steckelberg’s experience with Zoom, which saw its market cap surge during the pandemic and subsequently lose over 85percent of its value, could prove invaluable.

Her tenure at Zoom demonstrated her ability to navigate both rapid growth and post-peak challenges, a skill set that will be crucial for Canva as it enters the public market.

The Broader Context of Tech IPOs

Canva’s potential IPO comes at a time when the tech industry is cautiously re-entering the public markets.

After a prolonged drought in IPO activity, several companies are now testing the waters, with Service Titan filing to list on the Nasdaq and Klarna confidentially submitting its IPO paperwork.

Canva’s robust revenue and extensive user base position it as one of the top candidates for a successful offering.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Canva

As Canva continues to expand its global reach and enhance its enterprise offerings, Steckelberg’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to financial excellence and strategic growth.

While no timeline has been announced for an IPO, Canva’s move to strengthen its leadership team with a seasoned expert like Steckelberg suggests that the company is positioning itself for a major milestone in the near future.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook





