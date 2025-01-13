Crypto Boss Admits Running $9M Ponzi Scheme

A cryptocurrency CEO has admitted carrying out a massive Ponzi scheme, stealing millions from investors.

Travis Ford, 35, of Glenpool, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty on Monday to his involvement in a cryptocurrency investment fraud conspiracy.

Ford was the CEO, co-founder, and head trader of Wolf Capital Crypto Trading LLC (Wolf Capital), a firm he used to defraud investors of millions.

How the Fraud Unfolded

The scheme operated from January to August 2023.

Ford advertised Wolf Capital as a sophisticated cryptocurrency investment firm capable of delivering extraordinary returns of 1-2% daily (approximately 547% annually).

However, Ford admitted in court that these promised returns were impossible to achieve consistently and were designed to lure unsuspecting investors.

Investor Losses

Funds Raised : Wolf Capital collected $9.4 million from approximately 2,800 investors.

: Wolf Capital collected $9.4 million from approximately 2,800 investors. Misuse of Funds: Instead of delivering returns, Ford and his co-conspirators misappropriated investor money for personal gain, causing significant financial harm to their clients.

Legal Consequences

Ford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

A federal district court judge will decide the final sentence, considering US Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Key Takeaways for Investors

This case highlights the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments and the importance of vigilance when dealing with firms promising unrealistically high returns. Investors should:

Research : Verify the credibility of investment firms.

: Verify the credibility of investment firms. Be Skeptical : Question any offers of guaranteed or extraordinary returns.

: Question any offers of guaranteed or extraordinary returns. Report Suspicions: Alert authorities if fraud is suspected.