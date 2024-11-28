Department Of Labor Settles With Pipe Maker Over Safety Failures

The US Department of Labor has reached a settlement agreement with Mississippi-based Jindal Tubular USA LLC following the tragic death of a 25-year-old worker in January 2024.

The company, a steel pipe manufacturer, has a long-standing history of safety violations.

The case also resulted in life-altering injuries to a 20-year-old laborer.

Incident Overview

An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) revealed unsafe practices led to the collapse of 2,000-pound pipes, causing the death of one worker and the loss of both legs for another.

OSHA cited Jindal Tubular for failing to ensure the stability and security of stacked pipes to prevent collapse.

OSHA Violations Identified

OSHA’s investigation uncovered multiple safety failures:

Three Repeat Violations : Lack of machine guarding. Failure to inspect or test electrical insulating protective gloves periodically. Inadequate prevention of slipping hazards.



: 26 Serious Violations : Absence of guardrails or covers at open pits to protect employees from falls. Allowing combustible dust to accumulate on surfaces. Failing to label exit doors for safe evacuation during a fire.

:

Courtney Bohannon, OSHA Area Office Director in Jackson, Mississippi, said:

“Jindal Tubular’s repeated failure to provide employees with a safe workplace has been truly disturbing. “We hope this settlement signals a new willingness to make employee safety the centerpiece of its operations.”

Settlement Agreement Terms

Under the settlement agreement, Jindal Tubular USA will:

Withdraw its challenge to the citations and pay $442,815 in penalties.

Hire a professional third-party consultant to develop and implement a comprehensive safety and health program within 30 days.

Conduct monthly worksite audits via the consultant, with audit reports submitted to OSHA.

Provide safety training for all stacking yard employees.

Upgrade electrical wiring and components in areas prone to combustible dust.

Employ a dedicated safety and health professional on each shift, who has completed a 30-hour OSHA safety course.

Report work-related injuries and illnesses to OSHA quarterly for three years and allow immediate inspection when logged incidents occur.

Company History and Impact

Jindal Tubular USA has been cited for 46 OSHA safety violations over the past five years.

The company operates a 155-acre facility in Bay Saint Louis, employing more than 400 people.

The settlement aims to enforce stricter safety standards and prevent future incidents at the manufacturing site.

Looking Ahead

This settlement reflects OSHA’s commitment to holding companies accountable for workplace safety.

By requiring the Mississippi company to adopt stringent safety measures, the agreement underscores the importance of proactive safety practices to protect workers from preventable tragedies.

