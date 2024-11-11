Home » Twitter/X News • US business news » Elon Musk Positions X as Key Platform for New Trump Presidency

Elon Musk Positions X as Key Platform for New Trump Presidency

By Nagasunder in Twitter/X News, posted November 11, 2024

Elon Musk has embraced his social media platform, X, as a primary tool for promoting the incoming Trump administration. Musk has made over 400 political posts in just a few days, expressing support for Trump and encouraging users to rally behind the president-elect. Musk’s Public Endorsement and Political Shift Elon Musk’s public backing of Trump marks a significant shift in his political stance. While he initially kept his distance, Musk endorsed Trump in July, following an assassination attempt against the Republican candidate. Musk has since used X to bolster Trump’s campaign. This includes hosting an audio town hall on Election Day, urging his followers to vote for Trump.

During Trump’s victory speech, the president-elect acknowledged Musk’s support, saying, “A star is born — Elon!”

X Becomes a Hub for Conservative Conversation

Since acquiring X (formerly Twitter) in October 2022, Musk has reshaped the platform, reducing content moderation in favor of free speech.

This move included reinstating accounts previously banned for spreading hate speech or misinformation, like those of Trump and far-right figure Alex Jones.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, has also shown alignment with Musk’s political stance, posting, “Reporting for duty,” in response to discussions about the platform’s role in political discourse.

Steven Livingston, director of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, said:

“Musk has turned X into the church of the conservative movement. It’s gone from a public sphere to a bullhorn.”

Musk’s Financial Backing and Super PAC

Musk’s support extends beyond social media posts. He has donated nearly $120 million to a super PAC focused on boosting Republican voter turnout.

This financial backing, combined with his vocal support for X, has made Musk a prominent ally in Trump’s political resurgence.

In August, Musk hosted a live-streamed conversation with Trump on X, where the two exchanged compliments and discussed policy goals.

Trump praised Musk’s accomplishments with Tesla, calling the electric car “incredible.”

This conversation marked Trump’s return to X after primarily using his own platform, Truth Social since his account was reinstated in late 2022.

A Platform for Conservative Media and Election Coverage

As Election Day approached, X became a central platform for conservative voices, surpassing other right-leaning social media sites like Gab and Parler.

Users from far-right groups encouraged each other to celebrate Trump’s win on X, cementing the platform’s role as a hub for pro-Trump content.

Musk has promoted X as a replacement for traditional news media, urging users to rely on the platform for election updates and political discourse.

He also launched a group on X dedicated to tracking claims of election fraud, potentially laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome if necessary.

Musk’s Vision for Trump’s Presidency

Musk’s involvement in Trump’s campaign has sparked speculation about his future role in the administration.

Trump hinted that Musk might lead a “government efficiency” commission, a potential advisory position aimed at streamlining federal agencies.

Musk has already suggested the need for a “major housecleaning” in government bodies responsible for health and pandemic response.

In a recent post, Musk shared an electoral map dominated by red states, captioned with, “They say red light helps you sleep better,” further signaling his support for Trump’s victory.

The Transformation of X: A New Conservative Stronghold

Musk’s approach has redefined X, transforming it into a platform closely aligned with Trump’s political movement.

Gita Johar, a professor at Columbia Business School, said:

“There’s no question that it is going to be identified as Trump’s X. That’s what it is now.”

While X has become a rallying point for Trump supporters, the platform’s shift towards a right-leaning narrative raises questions about its broader role in shaping political discourse:

Will X’s alignment with Trump affect its user base and public perception?

How might Musk’s political endorsements impact the platform’s business model and ad revenue?

Can Musk maintain a balance between free speech and responsible content moderation as X takes on a more partisan identity?

As Musk continues to reshape X, it remains to be seen how the platform’s new direction will influence political conversations and the broader media landscape.

For now, X has become a central stage for Trump’s comeback and a powerful tool in the hands of its outspoken owner.

