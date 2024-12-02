Elon Musk Steps Up Legal Battle Against OpenAI

Elon Musk has taken his legal dispute with OpenAI to new heights, filing a motion in federal court to prevent the AI powerhouse from transitioning into a fully for-profit business.

This move, spearheaded by Musk’s legal team, also seeks to bar OpenAI from allegedly imposing restrictions on its investors that would preclude them from supporting competing ventures like Musk’s xAI.

Preliminary Injunction Filed

Musk’s legal team filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop OpenAI from benefiting from “wrongfully obtained competitively sensitive information.”

It also wants the company to stop engaging in practices that allegedly restrict competition.

The filing claims OpenAI, along with Microsoft, violated antitrust laws by pressuring investors to avoid funding rivals, a tactic referred to as a “group boycott.”

Expanded Lawsuit

The lawsuit was originally filed in March 2024 in San Francisco state court. it was refiled later in federal court, citing violations of federal racketeering laws (RICO).

In November 2024, the lawsuit expanded to include claims of antitrust violations tied to Microsoft’s influence over OpenAI.

Industry Implications

Founded in 2015 as a non-profit, OpenAI transitioned in 2019 to a capped-profit model to attract investment while retaining its non-profit governance structure.

Current plans involve converting into a fully for-profit public benefit corporation, a move aimed at boosting its appeal to investors.

Competitive Landscape

OpenAI’s dominance is evident, with its ChatGPT model sparking a surge in corporate AI adoption.

Musk’s xAI launched in 2023, is positioning itself as a rival. It has debuted its its Grok chatbot and won $6 billion in funding to scale operations.



The generative AI market is projected to exceed $1 trillion in revenue within a decade, driving fierce competition among startups like xAI, Anthropic, and tech giants including Google.

Musk’s Accusations

Musk’s legal team alleges that OpenAI and Microsoft aim to “cement dominance” by limiting rivals’ access to essential funding while benefiting from sensitive information shared during the formative years of generative AI development.

Lawyers describe OpenAI’s corporate evolution as a “Frankenstein” designed to serve Microsoft’s financial interests.

FTC Oversight

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has expressed concerns about partnerships between AI developers and major cloud service providers.



FTC Chair Lina Khan announced a market inquiry into such relationships earlier this year into such relationships, with OpenAI, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Anthropic under scrutiny.

Microsoft’s Investment

Microsoft has invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI, though it recently reported a $1.5 billion loss largely attributed to this partnership.

OpenAI’s Valuation

In October 2024, OpenAI secured funding valuing the company at $157 billion. Thrive Capital led the round, with Microsoft and Nvidia also participating.

What’s Next for AI Regulation and Competition?

This legal battle highlights the broader challenges facing the AI industry as it balances innovation, competition, and ethical concerns.

The outcomes could set critical precedents for how tech giants collaborate and compete in a rapidly evolving market.

Forward-Looking Perspectives

Startups like xAI may gain traction if courts scrutinize OpenAI’s practices and enforce stricter competition laws.

Regulatory actions could influence how venture capital is allocated within the AI sector.

Greater transparency and ethical guidelines might emerge as necessary steps to ensure fair play and sustainable growth.

With the generative AI market poised for explosive growth, the stakes are higher than ever.

Musk’s efforts to level the playing field may reshape the competitive dynamics of the industry, ushering in a new era of innovation and accountability.

