Elon Musk Wants “Super High IQ” Staff For 80 Hour Weeks To Help Cut Government Spending

By Nagasunder in US business news, posted November 15, 2024

X Owner Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are spearheading a new initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE to overhaul federal spending. The Wall Street Journal reports Musk wants "Super High IQ" workers for the project, which it is hoped will lead to a massive reduction in Government spending. Musk warned anyone who wants to apply must have an Premium X account. He said he is looking for: “Super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting.”

What Is the Department of Government Efficiency?

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is a new advisory group established at Trump’s request.

It aims to streamline government operations and significantly cut federal spending, with Musk and Ramaswamy at the helm.

DOGE will operate outside the government’s bureaucratic framework. It will work closely with the White House Office of Management and Budget to implement its recommendations.

Musk has set an ambitious goal of cutting at least $2 trillion from federal spending. This is a target analysts say will be challenging to meet.

DOGE’s mission is to identify inefficiencies and propose cost-cutting measures across various sectors of the government.

Musk said it was likely to be "tedious work" that will likely make many enemies.

How to Apply: X Premium Subscription Required

DOGE announced on Thursday it is now accepting applications for its government-efficiency team.

Interested candidates are required to send their résumés via direct message to the DOGE account on X.

This exclusive application process is only available to those who pay for X’s premium service. This costs $8 or $16 per month in the US, depending on the chosen tier.

According to DOGE’s post on X, thousands of Americans have already expressed interest in joining the effort.

However, Musk and Ramaswamy will only review the top one percent of applicants, setting a high bar for potential candidates.

A Demanding Role with Unclear Compensation

Musk’s approach to recruitment has raised eyebrows, particularly due to the demanding nature of the role and the ambiguity around compensation.

Responding to a comment on X, Musk joked about the challenging nature of the job, stating:

"Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal!”

The laughing emoji at the end of his statement has left many wondering if Musk was serious about the role being unpaid.

Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, echoed Musk’s sentiments, suggesting the job stands in stark contrast to many government roles that “make more money than the value they create.”

This rhetoric aligns with the department’s broader mission of efficiency and cost-cutting, but it remains unclear whether applicants should expect any form of monetary compensation.

Why the High Workload and Intense Expectations?

The demanding nature of the roles within DOGE is consistent with Musk’s reputation as a boss who expects long hours and high intensity from his employees.

Musk has a history of pushing his teams to their limits.

This was seen during his early days at X when he told staff they needed to work “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

Musk himself is known for his grueling schedule, reportedly working seven days a week with minimal time off.

The 80+ hour workweek expectation may be daunting, but it is not unheard of in industries like banking and medicine.

JPMorgan Chase recently set a limit of 80 hours per week for junior investment bankers.

Medical residents are allowed to work up to 80 hours per week averaged over four weeks, according to guidelines from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Musk’s Financial Ties to Trump and DOGE’s Nod to Dogecoin

Musk’s involvement in the government-efficiency team comes after a substantial financial contribution to Trump’s presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported Musk personally spent $200 million to support Trump’s election bid. Reports after the election suggest the world's richest man is now a close ally of the incoming President.

The name DOGE, which mirrors that of dogecoin—a cryptocurrency Musk has frequently promoted online—has not gone unnoticed.

Following the announcement of Musk’s role with the department, the price of dogecoin surged, a familiar pattern given Musk’s history of influencing the cryptocurrency market with his social media activity.

The Potential Impact of DOGE’s Mission

If successful, DOGE could play a significant role in reshaping the federal government’s spending practices.

Achieving this level of cost-cutting would require unprecedented measures. The initiative’s impact could be far-reaching, affecting everything from federal employee compensation to program funding.

Ramaswamy has been vocal about his belief in the need for a leaner, more efficient government. This is aligned with with his broader political platform of reducing bureaucracy and promoting small government principles.

Together, Musk and Ramaswamy aim to challenge the status quo.

However, the path forward is likely to be fraught with political and logistical hurdles.

Will DOGE Attract the Right Talent?

The requirement for applicants to be X premium subscribers has sparked debate about accessibility and the true intent of the recruitment process.

Critics argue tying the application process to a paid subscription on Musk’s platform may limit the pool of qualified candidates and could be seen as a way to boost revenue for X.

However, supporters believe this move aligns with the department’s ethos of efficiency and may help filter out less serious applicants.

With thousands of Americans expressing interest and only the top 1 percent of applications set to be reviewed, the competition is expected to be fierce.

The call for “high-IQ revolutionaries” who can handle long hours and intense pressure suggests that Musk and Ramaswamy are looking for candidates who are not only skilled but also share their vision for a leaner government.

What’s Next for the Department of Government Efficiency?

As DOGE begins the process of reviewing applications, the team’s recommendations could significantly influence the new administration’s approach to federal spending.

The initiative has the potential to set a precedent for future efforts to streamline government operations, but its success will depend on the caliber of talent it can attract and the feasibility of its ambitious goals.

Whether the department’s work will lead to meaningful changes or become another experimental project that fails to gain traction remains to be seen.

One thing is clear: Elon Musk’s involvement brings both high expectations and considerable scrutiny, setting the stage for a controversial yet potentially transformative chapter in US government reform.

