Elon Musk Wants To Slash US Government Spending: Here’s What He Could Target

By Hugh Fort in US business news, posted November 20, 2024

Elon Musk is the world's richest man, and now finds himself at the helm of a new government department tasked with a massive reduction in US government spending. The billionaire - tipped to become the world's first trillionaire - who owns Tesla, X and SpaceX, is now heading up the new Department of Government Efficiency. He has stated the aim of cutting spending by as much as $2 trillion - a target critics say is extremely challenging. Musk has become notorious for his ruthless cost-cutting, and now his sights are firmly set on the government. Musk has stated he believes there are way too many government employees, which means he could preside over sweeping job cuts. Here's a closer look at government spending and what could be cut.

Government Spending Overview

The US government operates with a vast $6.75 trillion annual budget. This funding is distributed across key departments, including:

Defense: $886 billion

$886 billion Healthcare: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion Social Security: $1.3 trillion

$1.3 trillion Education and Labor: $260 billion

$260 billion Transportation: $91 billion

$91 billion Energy and Environment: $51 billion

Beyond these major allocations, billions are funneled into smaller initiatives, administrative costs, and debt servicing. While essential programs are vital for societal welfare, inefficiencies are a frequent criticism.

Areas for Potential Savings

Defense Budget Streamlining

The Department of Defense accounts for nearly 15% of the federal budget.

Critics often cite overspending on outdated systems, procurement delays, and cost overruns.

Healthcare Administration

Healthcare spending, primarily driven by Medicare and Medicaid, faces challenges with fraud and administrative costs.

There have been numerous instances of the government being ripped off by healthcare companies, and Musk and his team of "super high IQ" workers will be keen to stamp this out.

Welfare Program Efficiency

Social Security and unemployment benefits involve complex layers of bureaucracy. Musk's team could look to simplify this.

Transportation Infrastructure

The Department of Transportation struggles with delayed projects and inflated budgets. This could be streamlined by Musk and his team.

Energy Sector Innovation

The Department of Energy’s renewable initiatives and subsidies often face inefficiencies.

The Challenges to Cutting Costs

While Musk’s vision for DOGE technology might unlock immense savings, challenges remain:

Political Resistance: Budget cuts face pushback from stakeholders with vested interests.

Budget cuts face pushback from stakeholders with vested interests. Implementation Costs: Transitioning to blockchain-based systems requires significant upfront investment.

Transitioning to blockchain-based systems requires significant upfront investment. Public Perception: Programs perceived as cuts to essential services could face backlash, even if they result in long-term savings.

Could $2 Trillion Be Realized?

Musk’s claim of $2 trillion in savings is ambitious, amounting to nearly a third of the US annual budget. While entirely eliminating inefficiencies is unrealistic, deploying advanced technologies in high-spending areas could lead to significant reductions. For instance:

A 10% reduction in healthcare and defense waste could save $230 billion annually.

Improved accountability in welfare programs could yield tens of billions more.

Future Outlook

While $2 trillion in savings might be a distant goal, even modest improvements could transform public finance, freeing resources for critical investments like infrastructure and education.

If DOGE becomes the backbone of a leaner government, the potential impact could ripple across economies worldwide. For now, it’s a waiting game to see if Musk’s vision becomes reality—or remains just another ambitious promise.

