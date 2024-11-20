Elon Musk Wants To Slash US Government Spending: Here’s What He Could Target

Musk has stated he believes there are way too many government employees, which means he could preside over sweeping job cuts.
Here's a closer look at government spending and what could be cut.
Government Spending Overview
The US government operates with a vast $6.75 trillion annual budget. This funding is distributed across key departments, including:
Defense: $886 billion
Healthcare: $1.4 trillion
Social Security: $1.3 trillion
Education and Labor: $260 billion
Transportation: $91 billion
Energy and Environment: $51 billion
Beyond these major allocations, billions are funneled into smaller initiatives, administrative costs, and debt servicing. While essential programs are vital for societal welfare, inefficiencies are a frequent criticism.
Musk’s claim of $2 trillion in savings is ambitious, amounting to nearly a third of the US annual budget. While entirely eliminating inefficiencies is unrealistic, deploying advanced technologies in high-spending areas could lead to significant reductions. For instance:
A 10% reduction in healthcare and defense waste could save $230 billion annually.
Improved accountability in welfare programs could yield tens of billions more.
Future Outlook
While $2 trillion in savings might be a distant goal, even modest improvements could transform public finance, freeing resources for critical investments like infrastructure and education.
If DOGE becomes the backbone of a leaner government, the potential impact could ripple across economies worldwide. For now, it’s a waiting game to see if Musk’s vision becomes reality—or remains just another ambitious promise.