Ex-Dodge Leader Tim Kuniskis Returns to Stellantis Leadership Team

Tim Kuniskis, former head of Dodge, is rejoining Stellantis to lead the Ram brand.

The move, confirmed by Stellantis, comes in the wake of the unexpected resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares, following challenges in the company’s North American operations.

Kuniskis’ Role and Legacy

Kuniskis, who retired in May, is renowned for his transformative leadership of Stellantis’ American brands.



He is celebrated as the driving force behind Dodge’s revival as a muscle car icon, spearheading high-performance models like the 700-horsepower Challenger and Charger Hellcat and the controversial Challenger Demon, a car specifically designed for drag racing.

Under his leadership, Dodge not only revitalized its identity but also set a new benchmark for American muscle cars.



He also played a pivotal role in launching the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX, a performance-focused pickup truck that became a standout in its segment.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Strategic Leadership Changes

Kuniskis’ return coincides with several leadership adjustments aimed at improving Stellantis’ struggling North American market.



The company’s US sales have faced significant challenges, including a 24 percent year-over-year sales decline for the Ram brand through the third quarter, despite a broader market recovery.

Chris Feuell , who had been overseeing Ram and Chrysler, will now focus on leading the Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands.

, who had been overseeing Ram and Chrysler, will now focus on leading the Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands. Jeff Kommor will take on full responsibility for North American sales .

will take on full responsibility for North American . Larry Dominique, the head of Alfa Romeo for North America, will depart the company.

In a statement, Stellantis said these changes are intended to “unlock significant potential and win in the market,” with a specific focus on having a CEO dedicated solely to the Ram brand.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Challenges Ahead for Stellantis and Kuniskis

Kuniskis steps into his role as head of Ram Trucks at a time when Stellantis faces mounting challenges in North America.

Under Carlos Tavares, the company saw a 17 percent year-over-year decline in US sales through the third quarter, despite an overall industry recovery.

The Ram brand’s sales performance, down 24 percent, has been particularly concerning for the automaker.

Kuniskis’ expertise in brand transformation and performance-focused vehicles will be critical as Ram competes in the highly competitive truck segment.

His ability to innovate and appeal to loyal consumers could help reverse the sales downturn.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Looking Forward

The return of Tim Kuniskis marks a strategic effort by Stellantis to stabilize and rejuvenate its North American market.

His track record suggests that the automaker is betting on his ability to bring fresh energy and focus to the Ram Trucks brand, positioning it for a stronger future in the face of stiff competition.