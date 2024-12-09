FBI’s Hunt for the “Cryptoqueen” Ruja Ignatova

Ruja Ignatova, also known as the “Cryptoqueen,” is one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

She is accused of masterminding a massive global fraud through OneCoin Ltd., a Bulgaria-based company. This operation allegedly defrauded investors of more than $4 billion, making it one of the largest financial scams in history.

Background

Birthdate : May 30, 1980

: May 30, 1980 Birthplace : Bulgaria

: Bulgaria Education : Holds a PhD in private international law from the University of Konstanz in Germany.

: Holds a PhD in private international law from the University of Konstanz in Germany. Founder: Ignatova established OneCoin in 2014, marketing it as a revolutionary cryptocurrency.

Despite her claims, investigators revealed OneCoin had no blockchain or real value, making it a fraudulent Ponzi scheme.

The Charges Against Ignatova

Ignatova faces several charges filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. These include:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Wire fraud

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Securities fraud

A federal warrant for her arrest was issued on October 12, 2017.

The Disappearance

In October 2017, Ignatova vanished. She boarded a flight from Sofia, Bulgaria, to Athens, Greece, and has not been seen since. The FBI believe she planned her escape meticulously, knowing law enforcement was closing in.

Where Might She Be?

Possible Locations : Greece Germany Russia Bulgaria United Arab Emirates Other Eastern European nations

:

Ignatova may use a German passport. She is also believed to travel with armed guards and may have altered her appearance through plastic surgery.

The FBI’s Efforts

In June 2022, the FBI added Ignatova to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The agency is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to her arrest or conviction.

How to Report Tips

Online : Submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

: Submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. By Phone: Contact your local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

What’s Next for the Case?

The FBI search for Ruja Ignatova highlights the global challenge of combating financial crimes in the digital age. While she remains elusive, her case serves as a cautionary tale for investors in the cryptocurrency space. The FBI continues its efforts, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Cryptoqueen may be in hiding, but the hunt to bring her to justice is far from over.