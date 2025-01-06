Glassdoor Reveals Workers Feeling Trapped in Their Careers

The US job market’s sluggish growth is leaving many workers feeling stuck in their current roles, with limited opportunities for advancement or pay increases.

A recent Glassdoor survey reveals nearly 65% of professionals feel trapped in their jobs. Specific groups report even higher levels of dissatisfaction:

73% of tech workers feel “stuck”

68% of women, compared to 62% of men, share the same sentiment.

Economic Data Reflects Stagnation

This feeling of inertia isn’t just anecdotal. Economic data supports these claims:

The percentage of workers quitting their jobs dropped to 1.9% in September 2024 , marking the first time it fell below 2% since June 2020.

, marking the first time it fell below 2% since June 2020. This level mirrors job market conditions not seen since 2015, excluding the pandemic’s early disruptions.

Rising Trends of Disengagement

As career mobility slows, dissatisfaction among employees grows.

This frustration is evident in workplace trends like “quiet quitting” and in declining employee engagement metrics:

Glassdoor’s career opportunities ratings have declined from 3.79 in 2022 to 3.67 in 2024 , a 3% drop .

have declined from to , a . Industries hit hardest by layoffs are experiencing the sharpest declines in perceived career opportunities: Information Technology : -7.5% Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology : -7% Media & Communication : -5.8%



The Impending Wave of Resignations

The soft job market has created a unique environment where low turnover may temporarily benefit employers. However, experts warn of a “revenge quitting” wave once the job market rebounds. This is driven by:

Pent-up frustration among workers who feel forced to stay in stagnant roles.

The likelihood that employees will seek better growth and pay opportunities as new jobs emerge.

Preparing for the Storm Ahead

Employers enjoying lower turnover rates now should remain cautious.

Addressing worker dissatisfaction proactively—by offering development opportunities and improving engagement—could prevent an exodus when the market shifts.

The job market may be calm for now, but the pressure is building. When opportunities reappear, many workers will be ready to move on.