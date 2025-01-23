Glassdoor Unveils The Best Places to Work in the US in 2025

Bain & Company has once again been crowned the best place to work in the US by Glassdoor.

Glassdoor has released the 2025 Employees’ Choice Awards.

These awards recognize the Best Places to Work in 2025 across the United States.

Unlike other workplace accolades, Glassdoor’s awards hinge on anonymous feedback from employees themselves.

Over the past year, employees have voluntarily submitted company reviews on Glassdoor, rating their jobs, work environments, and employers.

Top Ranked Companies

Glassdoor recognizes two categories of companies in the US:

100 Best Places to Work: This category honors large companies with at least 1,000 employees.

This category honors large companies with at least 1,000 employees. 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For: This category recognizes smaller employers with fewer than 1,000 employees.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Bain & Company Reigns Supreme

Bain & Company, a consulting firm, secured the top spot in the US large company category with a stellar rating of 4.6 out of 5.

The firm is one of only two companies to have consistently ranked on the Best Places to Work lists every year.

Ivan Hindshaw, Bain & Company’s chief talent officer, said:

“We are honored to receive this recognition by our employees, which speaks volumes about the exceptional community we have built together at Bain. “We have been especially focused on investing in our employees’ growth over the past year, including upskilling our global teams to meet the moment with AI. ”It’s this culture of professional development, collaboration, and innovation that our employees celebrated in their Glassdoor reviews, and we are inspired to continue building it together in the years ahead.”

Staff feedback

Bain & Company has 8,885 reviews on Glassdoor.

One employee said:

“Good training, good culture, good perks”

Another said:

“Teams of inspiring people, apprenticeship culture, interesting projects”

2025 Highlights

Fresh Faces: The 2025 lists welcome new companies like Motorola Solutions, S&P Global, and Progressive Insurance.

The 2025 lists welcome new companies like Motorola Solutions, S&P Global, and Progressive Insurance. Returning Champions: After a short break, some employers are back on the list, showcasing their renewed focus on employee satisfaction. These include Salesforce, Procter & Gamble, and Meta.

After a short break, some employers are back on the list, showcasing their renewed focus on employee satisfaction. These include Salesforce, Procter & Gamble, and Meta. Industry Shifts: The tech sector still holds the most spots (26 companies), but its dominance is slightly decreasing year-over-year. Other industries are gaining ground, including healthcare, finance, biotech/pharmaceuticals, retail, and manufacturing (all with 8 or 9 companies).

Top 10 Best Places to Work 2025

Bain & Company (4.6)

Crew Carwash (4.6)

In-N-Out Burger (4.5)

NVIDIA (4.5)

Eli Lilly and Company (4.5)

Microsoft (4.5)

eXp Realty (4.5)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4.5)

RLI (4.5)

MathWorks (4.4)

Top 5 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work 2025

Parry Labs (4.6)

Victors Home Solutions (4.5)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (4.5)

GlideFast (4.5)

Grow Therapy (4.5)

Finding the Right Fit

Glassdoor serves as a valuable resource for job seekers searching for workplaces that align with their values and priorities.

The platform provides a window into company culture, work environment, and employee satisfaction through reviews and ratings.