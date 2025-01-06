How CEOs Are Tackling The Artificial Intelligence Revolution

The development of artificial intelligence is something bosses will be keeping a close eye on over the course of 2025.

According to KPMG’s CEO Outlook Survey, 64 percent of CEOs globally have committed to investing in AI.

This is regardless of economic conditions, acknowledging its potential to revolutionize every facet of daily life.

Bosses are looking at the technology as a positive and a negative.

AI can undoubtedly help people with their work and can be put to use with tasks like gathering data and producing content.

However, there is now a real danger of it being used to attack businesses and their workers, and bosses have to consider investing more into cybersecurity to protect themselves.

Workforce Upskilling: Bridging the AI Skills Gap

Despite public fears of widespread redundancies, CEOs remain optimistic about AI’s workforce impact:

76% of CEOs believe AI will not reduce job numbers in their organizations over the next three years.

However, only 38% of CEOs are confident their employees possess the necessary skills to maximize AI's benefits.

Generative AI has amplified the need for change.

Over half of CEOs (58%) admit that AI advancements have prompted them to rethink skills required for entry-level roles. Workforce upskilling is now viewed as a cornerstone for AI integration, enabling organizations to harness AI’s full potential.

AI Investment Trends: Long-Term Vision

AI investment continues to grow, building on momentum from previous years.

Every CEO surveyed plans to allocate resources toward AI development, prioritizing:

Efficiency and productivity gains (16%)

(16%) Workforce upskilling (14%)

(14%) Organizational innovation (13%)

Despite this enthusiasm, 63% of CEOs anticipate it will take three to five years to see a return on AI investments. This aligns with expectations from 2023, underscoring the long-term nature of AI transformation.

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges

The rapid adoption of AI raises significant ethical concerns.

CEOs increasingly view ethical implementation as a critical challenge:

61% of CEOs cite ethical issues as a major hurdle, up from 57% in 2023.

Other obstacles include a lack of regulation (50%) and insufficient technical skills (48%).

These concerns reflect the complexities of ensuring AI is used responsibly and equitably within business environments.

The Path Ahead: Balancing Risk and Opportunity

As artificial intelligence evolves, CEOs face critical decisions about investment, workforce transformation, and ethical implementation.

With long-term returns and a pressing need for upskilling, businesses must adopt a proactive, balanced approach to AI integration.

By addressing these challenges head-on, organizations can unlock AI’s transformative potential while navigating the risks.

Expert Analysis

Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs.com:

“AI is not just a tool for innovation—it’s a catalyst for reshaping the workforce. At WhatJobs.com, we see firsthand how the demand for AI-related skills is redefining career paths. “The key to success lies in upskilling and preparing employees to embrace this transformation, ensuring businesses can thrive while maintaining a human-centric approach.”