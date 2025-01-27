I Asked ChatGPT to Make Me Rich—Here’s What It Said

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way millions of people are going about their day-to-day work.

But what else can it do?

We’ve already asked it how it can make us famous.

Now, WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson has been exploring how AI can be used to make a person rich.

Here are his findings:

Like many people, I’ve dreamed about financial freedom—the ability to wake up without worrying about bills, enjoy life on my terms, and have the resources to invest in my passions. So, I did something unconventional—I asked ChatGPT to make me rich.

At first, I half-expected an answer like, “Buy a lottery ticket” or “Find a billionaire to adopt you.” But instead, the AI responded with a mix of practicality, strategy, and long-term vision. The most surprising part?

People are already using AI to get rich, and I’m about to show you exactly how.

1. Wealth Comes from Solving Problems

ChatGPT’s first insight was simple but powerful: Money follows value. If you want to build wealth, you need to solve a problem that people care about and are willing to pay for.

Today, AI is making this easier than ever. Content creators, entrepreneurs, and side hustlers are using AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and automation software to launch businesses, streamline work, and generate passive income.

Success Story:

Sully Omar built a six-figure business using AI-generated faceless YouTube content.

Instead of spending hours scripting, filming, and editing, he uses AI tools to automate the entire process, making passive income with YouTube ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing.

2. Multiple Income Streams Are Essential

WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson.



One of the biggest mistakes people make, according to ChatGPT, is relying on a single income source. Wealthy individuals don’t just earn from one job—they diversify.

How AI Entrepreneurs Are Doing It:

Selling AI-generated content (eBooks, courses, print-on-demand designs).

Running automated dropshipping stores with AI-powered customer service.

Using AI to analyze stock trends and automate investing.

Success Story:

Brian Jung used AI to grow his YouTube finance channel and scale his business to millions in revenue.

He leverages AI for trend analysis, script generation, and content automation, making his process more efficient.

3. Invest Early, Invest Wisely—With AI’s Help

Investing has always been a key to wealth, but today’s investors have a huge advantage: AI-driven insights. AI can analyze market trends, suggest stock picks, and automate investing for passive wealth growth.

How People Are Using AI to Invest:

AI-powered trading bots help beginners make data-driven stock trades.

help beginners make data-driven stock trades. Apps like Wealthfront & Q.ai automate smart investing strategies.

AI-driven crypto tools predict market trends and optimize portfolios

4. The Power of AI-Driven Passive Income

One of ChatGPT’s biggest lessons? You don’t have to work 24/7 to get rich—you just need systems that generate money while you sleep.

Success Story

Kristin & Marcus built a seven-figure business selling AI-generated eBooks and online courses. Using ChatGPT for writing and Canva for design, they launched digital products on Gumroad, Etsy, and Udemy, making passive income with minimal effort.

5. Mindset Matters More Than Money

This part surprised me. ChatGPT emphasized that wealth isn’t just about financial knowledge—it’s about mindset.

Avoid lifestyle inflation (earning more doesn’t mean spending more).

(earning more doesn’t mean spending more). Learn delayed gratification (invest now, enjoy later).

See AI as an opportunity, not a threat—it’s a tool to make your life easier.

Success Story:

Alex Hormozi scaled his businesses using AI-driven marketing and automation. His company, Acquisition.com, generates over $100M annually because he automates sales funnels, customer engagement, and data analysis.

Perhaps the most important lesson? AI is a tool—not a magic button.

ChatGPT didn’t give me a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, it gave me a roadmap that required effort, discipline, and strategic use of AI.

Here’s how I’m implementing AI to build wealth:

Using AI to generate content (social media posts, blog articles, videos).

Automating small tasks (email responses, scheduling, research).

Exploring AI-powered investment strategies for passive income.

Building an AI-enhanced side hustle (selling digital products, consulting, etc.).

Final Thoughts: AI Is the Ultimate Wealth Accelerator

Did ChatGPT make me rich instantly? No. But it showed me how people are using AI to build real, scalable wealth—and how I can do the same.

Here’s the truth

AI isn’t going to make you rich on its own—but it’s the biggest wealth-building tool of our generation. The people who use it strategically will multiply their income, while those who ignore it will get left behind.



