Intel Adds Two New Directors as CEO Search Continues

Intel has announced the appointment of two new directors, Eric Meurice and Steve Sanghi, as the company continues its search for a replacement for ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Both appointments bring critical semiconductor industry experience to Intel’s board.

Strengthening Semiconductor Expertise

Eric Meurice : Former CEO of ASML, a leader in advanced chipmaking machines, served from 2004 to 2013. During his tenure, ASML's share price quintupled, reflecting strong performance and industry impact.



: Former of ASML, a leader in advanced chipmaking machines, served from 2004 to 2013. During his tenure, ASML’s share price quintupled, reflecting strong performance and industry impact. Steve Sanghi: Interim CEO of Microchip Technology and former Intel executive. Sanghi previously led Microchip from 1991 to 2016, overseeing significant growth and innovation.

Their addition addresses a gap in semiconductor expertise on Intel’s board, following the departure of Lip-Bu Tan, chairman of Cadence Design Systems, in August.

Context of the Appointments

Intel’s board had been seeking new directors even before Gelsinger’s removal. The company’s proactive recruitment of semiconductor executives underscores its commitment to navigating the competitive landscape of the chip industry.

CEO Search Underway : Intel is working with an executive search firm to identify Gelsinger's successor. Interim co-CEOs David Zinsner (CFO) and MJ Holthaus (product chief) are managing the company during the transition.



: Intel is working with an executive search firm to identify Gelsinger’s successor. Interim co-CEOs David Zinsner (CFO) and MJ Holthaus (product chief) are managing the company during the transition. Market Challenges: Intel’s market cap remains below $100 billion, and the company is in the midst of cost-cutting measures to stabilize operations and maintain competitiveness.

Leadership Perspective

Frank Yeary, interim executive chairman, highlighted the significance of the appointments:

“Eric and Steve are highly respected leaders in the semiconductor industry whose deep technical expertise, executive experience, and operational rigor make them great additions to the Intel board.”

Strategic Implications

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Intel as the company:

Repositions in the Market : Facing increasing competition from rivals such as Nvidia and AMD, Intel's leadership overhaul aims to drive innovation and operational efficiency.



: Facing increasing competition from rivals such as Nvidia and AMD, Intel’s leadership overhaul aims to drive innovation and efficiency. Focuses on Cost Management: With ongoing cost-cutting measures, Intel is under pressure to balance short-term financial stability with long-term strategic growth.

Looking Ahead

The addition of Meurice and Sanghi to Intel’s board signals a renewed focus on semiconductor expertise and operational leadership.



As the search for a new CEO progresses, Intel’s board is positioning the company to navigate its challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly evolving chip industry.