Jeff Bezos Gives Thumbs Up To Trump’s Deregulation Plans

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has voiced support for Donald Trump’s plans to reduce government regulation, signaling a significant shift in his stance towards the former president.

Speaking at the New York Times’s DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Bezos described himself as “very optimistic” about Trump’s economic and tech policies.

Bezos’s Perspective

Bezos emphasized the importance of reducing regulatory hurdles, saying:

“I am very optimistic that President Trump is serious about this regulatory agenda. If I can help him do that, I’m going to help him, because we do have too much regulation in this country.”

The remarks mark a dramatic reversal in their previously strained relationship. During Trump’s first term, the former president frequently criticized Bezos, targeting Amazon’s business practices.

He also accused Washington Post – which Bezos also owns – of biased reporting.

A Strategic Pivot

Bezos’s newfound optimism appears to align with broader strategic goals:

Blue Origin : Bezos’s space company could benefit from federal contracts under a Trump administration .

: Bezos’s space company could benefit from federal contracts under a Trump . Washington Post: Bezos defended his decision not to endorse Kamala Harris during the recent election, arguing it was a necessary move to preserve journalistic independence, despite a reported 10 percent drop in subscribers.

This repositioning also mirrors moves by other tech leaders, including:

Elon Musk : Contributed $75 million to a pro-Trump political action committee and will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency .



: Contributed $75 million to a pro-Trump political action committee and will co-lead the . Mark Zuckerberg : Recently dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signaling potential collaboration on tech policy .



: Recently dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signaling potential collaboration on tech . Sam Altman: The OpenAI CEO has expressed interest in working with the incoming administration on AI regulation.

Collaboration Across Tech and Government

The relationship between tech companies and the government has been evolving:

AI and Regulation : Amazon , Meta, and OpenAI are part of a government-led initiative addressing AI safety.



: , Meta, and OpenAI are part of a government-led initiative addressing AI safety. Policy Developments: The Biden administration’s 2023 AI executive order and the Chips Act demonstrated bipartisan efforts to regulate and support tech innovation.

Bezos’s Take on Trump’s Transformation

Bezos also commented on Trump’s personal growth, portraying the former president as having become “calmer, more confident, and more settled.” He expressed a willingness to moderate Trump’s approach to media relations:

“The press is not the enemy,” Bezos said, suggesting he’d try to convince Trump to adopt a more constructive stance toward the media.

Looking Ahead

As Jeff Bezos aligns with Trump’s deregulation agenda, the potential for collaboration between the tech sector and government seems poised to grow.



Whether driven by strategic business interests or genuine optimism, Bezos’s comments underscore a shifting dynamic in the relationship between tech moguls and political leadership.