Job Security Fears Loom Large for US Workers in 2025

81% of workers are worried about being laid off in 2025, according to new data from MyPerfectResume.

The survey, carried on December 22, 2023, sheds lights on workers fears for 2025 and how they are coping in what remains an unpredictable labor market.

Rising Worries About Job Loss

The survey, of 1,115 US workers highlights that 20% of respondents are “much more worried” about losing their jobs this year compared to 2024, while only 4% expressed no concerns about job loss in either year.

These figures underscore growing job security anxieties as businesses and employees brace for potential economic challenges.

Upskilling Takes Center Stage

To help navigate the uncertainties, many workers are prioritizing skill development.

According to the survey:

61% plan to enhance their skills in 2025.

31% are considering upskilling as a way to remain competitive in the workforce.

This focus on professional growth reflects a proactive approach to addressing job security concerns.

Career experts often stress continuous learning not only boosts employability but also builds confidence in the face of potential challenges.

Shifting Work Dynamics

The evolving workplace landscape has prompted a surge in alternative work arrangements. The survey reveals that:

Nearly 49% of workers switched jobs or industries in 2023 and 2024, seeking better opportunities.

85% believe businesses will increasingly rely on freelance and contract workers over full-time employees.

68% foresee further gig economy expansion in 2025.

These trends highlight the adaptability of workers and employers in response to economic and workplace changes.

The rise of remote work and digital platforms has further facilitated this shift, enabling more flexible and diversified employment options.

Expert Insights on Resilience

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, emphasizes the importance of resilience and innovation.

She said:

“Facing an unpredictable labor market, workers must approach 2025 with a mindset of resilience and innovation. “Exploring new career pathways, staying informed about industry trends, and building a strong professional network can provide the stability and confidence needed to thrive in uncertain times.”

Additional Findings

The report also sheds light on other key concerns:

Layoffs Loom: 76% of workers expect an increase in layoffs in 2025, while 63% anticipate more business closures compared to 2024. Over half (53%) expect a rise in the unemployment rate.

76% of workers expect an increase in layoffs in 2025, while 63% anticipate more business closures compared to 2024. Over half (53%) expect a rise in the unemployment rate. Burnout Worsens: Burnout is expected to intensify, with 52% predicting higher rates in 2025. Job insecurity, cited by 43%, remains the leading cause of burnout. Many workers are also grappling with increased workloads and declining mental health support from employers.

Burnout is expected to intensify, with 52% predicting higher rates in 2025. Job insecurity, cited by 43%, remains the leading cause of burnout. Many workers are also grappling with increased workloads and declining mental health support from employers. Recession Fears: A potential recession looms large, with 92% of workers expressing concern. Nearly one-third expect the labor market to worsen, and 57% believe finding a new job will be as challenging—or more difficult—than in 2024. Economic uncertainty continues to shape hiring practices and worker sentiment.

A potential recession looms large, with 92% of workers expressing concern. Nearly one-third expect the labor market to worsen, and 57% believe finding a new job will be as challenging—or more difficult—than in 2024. Economic uncertainty continues to shape hiring practices and worker sentiment. Return-to-Office Mandates: 88% of workers predict more companies will require employees to return to the office in 2025, reflecting broader trends in workplace policies. This shift may further strain employees who have adapted to remote or hybrid work arrangements.

Preparing for an Uncertain Future

The findings of this survey emphasize the need for workers and employers alike to adapt to shifting economic and workplace dynamics.

As concerns about job security, burnout, and layoffs mount, building resilience and embracing innovation will be key to navigating the challenges of 2025.

For workers, staying informed, enhancing skills, and exploring alternative career pathways can provide critical tools for success. Employers, on the other hand, must recognize the importance of supporting employee well-being and fostering adaptability in their workforce.

Together, these efforts can create a more resilient labor market capable of weathering future uncertainties.