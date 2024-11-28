Jobless Rates Climb Across the US

Jobless rates rose in October 2024 compared to the same month last year in 272 out of 389 metropolitan areas, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Among the remaining areas, 98 saw declines, while 19 remained unchanged.

Key highlights include:

Lowest Unemployment Rates: Sioux Falls, SD (1.5%), Rapid City, SD (1.6%), and Burlington-South Burlington, VT (1.7%).

Sioux Falls, SD (1.5%), Rapid City, SD (1.6%), and Burlington-South Burlington, VT (1.7%). Highest Unemployment Rate: El Centro, CA (19.6%).

El Centro, CA (19.6%). Overall National Rate: 3.9%, up from 3.6% in October 2023.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Cities with Notable Rate Changes

Several metropolitan areas experienced significant shifts in their unemployment rates:

Largest Increases: Asheville, NC, and Kokomo, IN (+4.4 percentage points each).

Asheville, NC, and Kokomo, IN (+4.4 percentage points each). Largest Decrease: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI (-4.0 percentage points).

Among cities with over a million residents, Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT, posted the lowest unemployment rate (2.4%), while Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV, recorded the highest (5.8%).

Nonfarm Employment Trends

The data on nonfarm payroll employment revealed mixed results:

Employment Growth: 32 metropolitan areas reported increases, with the most significant gains in: New York-Newark-Jersey City, (+132,700 jobs). Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas (+74,800 jobs). Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas (+60,200 jobs).

32 metropolitan areas reported increases, with the most significant gains in: Decline: Asheville, NC (-6,300 jobs, -3.0%).

Large cities such as Indianapolis and San Antonio showed the highest percentage gains in employment among major metropolitan areas, with increases of 2.3% each.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Hurricanes and Strikes Impact Data Collection

October’s labor market data was notably influenced by two key factors:

Hurricanes Helene and Milton: Hurricane Helene struck in late September, causing significant disruptions along the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Milton hit Florida in early October, prompting mass evacuations and affecting employment in several regions.

The BLS reported data collection in affected areas followed standard procedures, but response rates varied. Manufacturing Strikes: Strikes in the manufacturing sector led to payroll disruptions in certain areas, although their precise impact on employment figures remains unclear.

Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs

“October’s employment data highlights the evolving challenges and opportunities in the US labor market. “While many areas continue to experience job growth, rising unemployment rates in key regions underscore the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing economy.

“At WhatJobs, we are committed to helping job seekers and employers navigate these complexities to build a stronger workforce for the future.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Regional Breakdown: Metropolitan Divisions

Among the 38 metropolitan divisions within large metro areas, Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL, recorded the lowest unemployment rate (2.2%), while Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, MI, had the highest (6.2%).

Employment trends in these divisions mirrored broader patterns:

Growth in areas like New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ (+101,000 jobs).

Stable employment in 35 divisions with no significant changes.

Follow us on YouTube, Bluesky, LinkedIn, Facebook

