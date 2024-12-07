Judge Rejects Boeing Plea Deal Over Fatal Max Crashes

A proposed plea deal between Boeing and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding two fatal 737 Max crashes has been rejected by a federal judge.

The agreement, which included a guilty plea to criminal fraud, independent monitoring, and a $243 million fine, was deemed insufficient by Judge Reed O’Connor.

The judge went on to criticize its lack of accountability and transparency.

Key Points of the Ruling

Judge O’Connor stated the plea deal undermined the court and failed to hold Boeing sufficiently accountable for the deaths of 346 people in the 2018 and 2019 crashes.

He highlighted Boeing’s influence over the selection of the independent monitor and its lack of obligation to comply with the monitor’s recommendations weakened the deal’s credibility.

The agreement’s stipulations on diversity considerations for the monitor’s hiring were criticized as undermining public confidence in the selection process.

Judge O’Connor emphasized the need for competency-based decisions in a case of this magnitude.

Reactions to the Decision

Families of victims welcomed the ruling, describing the initial deal as a “get-out-of-jail-free card for Boeing.”

Ike and Susan Riffel



, who lost their two sons in one of the crashes, called the decision “the right thing,” adding the deal failed to ensure accountability or protect the flying public. Erin Appelbaum, a lawyer representing some families, described the decision as a significant victory, urging the DOJ to demand real accountability from Boeing.

Boeing’s Ongoing Challenges

The crashes of two 737 Max planes—one in Indonesia in 2018 and another in Ethiopia in 2019—were tied to Boeing’s flight control system, which was found to have critical flaws.

In 2021, Boeing agreed to a plea deal over allegations it deceived regulators about the system’s safety, committing to enhanced monitoring and reporting .

. In May 2023, the DOJ claimed Boeing had violated terms of the 2021 agreement, reigniting calls for prosecution.

Recent Incidents

Boeing faced renewed scrutiny in January 2024 after a door panel on a new Alaska Airlines plane malfunctioned shortly after takeoff, raising questions about the company’s post-crash safety improvements.

Financial and Legal Implications

The company’s struggles with safety, quality, and regulatory compliance have compounded its efforts to recover from the crashes’ fallout. Judge O’Connor’s ruling forces Boeing and the DOJ to renegotiate a new plan within 30 days.

Moving Forward

Victims’ families and legal advocates are pushing for:

A Tougher Agreement : Incorporating stricter terms commensurate with the severity of Boeing’s actions.

: Incorporating stricter terms commensurate with the severity of Boeing’s actions. Transparent Monitoring : Ensuring independent oversight without influence from Boeing.

: Ensuring oversight without influence from Boeing. Enhanced Accountability: Acknowledging systemic failures and taking concrete steps to prevent future tragedies.

Broader Implications

Judge O’Connor’s decision underscores the need for stricter oversight and meaningful consequences for corporate misconduct. It signals that lenient treatment of major corporations, especially in cases involving public safety, may face increasing resistance in the judiciary.

This ruling is a critical moment for Boeing and the DOJ, with potential repercussions for corporate accountability in aviation and beyond.