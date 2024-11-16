Home » US business news » Kraft Heinz Faces Lawsuit Over Mac & Cheese Labeling

Kraft Heinz Faces Lawsuit Over Mac & Cheese Labeling

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/usa/us-business-news/kraft-heinz-faces-lawsuit-over-mac-cheese-labeling

By Hugh Fort in US business news, posted November 16, 2024

Link

A federal judge has ruled Kraft Heinz must face a nationwide class-action lawsuit alleging deceptive labeling of its iconic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. The plaintiffs argue the product contains synthetic preservatives, contradicting its "No Artificial Flavors, Preservatives or Dyes" claim. The case The lawsuit points to the presence of synthetic citric acid and sodium phosphates in Kraft Mac & Cheese. These compounds are purported to function as preservatives, challenging the product's labeling. Plaintiffs reference academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines to substantiate their claims regarding the preservative nature of these ingredients. Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career



Legal Proceedings

US District Judge Mary Rowland determined the plaintiffs' allegations are sufficient to proceed, saying:

"These allegations are enough to withstand a motion to dismiss."

While the judge acknowledged that plaintiffs, now aware of the alleged misrepresentation, lack standing to demand new labels, the case will move forward on other grounds.

Kraft Heinz's Position

Kraft Heinz maintains its Mac & Cheese contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. The company expressed confidence in its product's quality and stated:

"We strongly believe that this lawsuit has no merit and look forward to our day in court."

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

This lawsuit is part of a broader trend of legal challenges questioning the accuracy of food labeling. In July 2023, a Miami federal judge dismissed a separate lawsuit accusing Kraft Heinz of misrepresenting the preparation time for its microwaveable Velveeta macaroni and cheese.

What's Next?

As the case progresses, it underscores the increasing scrutiny on food manufacturers regarding transparent and accurate product labeling.

Consumers and industry stakeholders alike will be monitoring the outcomes, which could have significant implications for labeling practices and consumer trust.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook





