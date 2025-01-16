LinkedIn Appoints Jessica Jensen as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

LinkedIn has announced Jessica Jensen as its new Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, naming her the platform’s top marketer. The move comes eight months after the departure of Melissa Selcher, who served as LinkedIn’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for four years.

A Newly Created Role

Jensen’s position combines oversight of global marketing, brand, and corporate strategy.

She will report directly to Chief Operations Officer Dan Shapero and will begin her role on January 21, 2025.

Career Highlights

Jensen, who has served as Chief Marketing Officer at Indeed since March 2021, brings extensive experience to LinkedIn. Her resume includes senior marketing roles at major companies such as:

Facebook

Apple

Yahoo

OpenTable

In its announcement, LinkedIn praised her “deep understanding of the B2B marketplace,” emphasizing her ability to drive growth.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

A Longstanding Admiration for LinkedIn

On her LinkedIn page, Jensen expressed her admiration for the company, saying she has watched its evolution over the past two decades.

She said:

“LinkedIn has grown into a remarkable talent, advertising, and educational platform while helping people learn and grow as professionals.”

LinkedIn’s Recent Innovations

Under its ongoing evolution, the company has embraced emerging technologies and content trends:

AI Integration : New AI tools enhance content creation and streamline hiring and sales processes.

: New AI tools enhance content creation and streamline hiring and sales processes. Video Growth : Video content has gained traction, with a 36% year-on-year increase in views.

: Video content has gained traction, with a 36% year-on-year increase in views. Revenue Growth: The platform reported a 10% year-on-year increase in revenue, reflecting its strong performance.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Reflections on LinkedIn’s Brand Consistency

In an interview marking LinkedIn’s 20th anniversary, former CMO Melissa Selcher highlighted the company’s clear identity and consistent mission.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Taking LinkedIn to New Heights

LinkedIn said:

“Our goal isn’t to change who we are or how we operate but to stick with the formula that works.”

Jessica Jensen’s appointment signals a fresh chapter for LinkedIn, blending her extensive expertise with the platform’s commitment to innovation.