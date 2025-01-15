Meta to Cut 3,600 “Low Performers”

Facebook owner Meta is set to cut 3,600 workers as part of Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to remove “low performers faster.”

Meta employs around 72,000 people around the world and the reduction is around 5 percent of its workforce.

Affected employees in the US will be told by February 10, and global employees after that date.

Why the Cuts Are Happening

Zuckerberg stated in a memo to staff Meta plans to accelerate its usual performance-based reviews, which typically span a year.

The roles affected are expected to be “backfilled” later in 2025.

Key points from Zuckerberg’s memo:

The goal is to ensure the best talent remains on Meta’s teams.

The company aims to increase performance standards across its workforce.

He wrote:

“This is going to be an intense year, and I want to make sure we have the best people on our teams. “I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low performers faster.”

Previous Layoffs and Efficiency Drives

This is not the first significant downsizing at Meta:

2023 : Meta cut 10,000 positions as part of its “year of efficiency.”

: Meta cut 10,000 positions as part of its “year of efficiency.” 2022: The company eliminated 11,000 roles during its initial cost-cutting wave.

The latest decision continues Meta’s broader effort to optimize its operations amid challenging economic conditions and competitive market pressures.

Shifting Company Policies

In addition to workforce cuts, Zuckerberg has made other notable changes within the company:

Ending Fact-Checking Program : Meta recently discontinued its fact-checking initiatives.

: Meta recently discontinued its fact-checking initiatives. Diversity Programs Reduced: The company has also scaled back its diversity efforts.

These moves reflect a leaner, more efficiency-focused approach to managing Meta’s business.

Generous Severance Packages Promised

Zuckerberg assured employees those affected by the cuts will receive “generous severance” packages, though no specific details were disclosed.

This aligns with Meta’s efforts to maintain goodwill despite the challenging decisions.

A Personal Rebrand for Zuckerberg?

As Meta reshapes its operations, Zuckerberg appears to be overhauling his personal image as well. On a recent Joe Rogan podcast, the CEO highlighted his interest in martial arts and a need for “masculine energy” in leadership.

He said:

“When you’re running a company, people typically don’t wanna see you being like this ruthless person who’s just like, ‘I’m gonna crush the people I’m competing with. “But when you’re fighting, it’s like, no. I think in some ways, when people see me competing in the sport, they’re like, ‘Oh no, that’s the real Mark.'”

These remarks indicate a shift in how Zuckerberg wants to be perceived, both as a business leader and an individual.

Looking Ahead: Meta’s Balancing Act

As Meta continues its strategic realignment, the focus remains on efficiency and performance.

With plans to backfill roles in 2025 and ongoing organizational changes, the coming months will likely determine how effectively the company can navigate its ambitious goals in a competitive tech landscape.