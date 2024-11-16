Home » US business news » Piedmont Lithium Halves Workforce Amid Ongoing Cost-Cutting Plan

Piedmont Lithium Halves Workforce Amid Ongoing Cost-Cutting Plan

By Nagasunder in US business news, posted November 16, 2024

Piedmont Lithium has announced further job cuts, nearly halving its total workforce as part of an aggressive cost-cutting plan. The company reported a 32 percent reduction in its staff in October, following a 27 percent cut earlier this year. Overall, the US miner has reduced its headcount by 48 percent between February and October, aiming to stabilize finances amid falling lithium prices. Workforce Reductions and Financial Impact The global lithium market has faced a supply glut, leading to declining prices for the metal, which is crucial for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. In response, Piedmont Lithium has implemented deep workforce cuts, resulting in substantial cost savings: The layoffs, combined with reduced operating expenses, have saved the company $14 million—exceeding the initial $10 million target set at the start of the year.



Rival Impact: The lithium downturn has also affected competitors. Albermarle, a leading lithium producer, recently reported a revenue loss of over $1 billion in the third quarter and announced cuts to its capital budget.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Piedmont Lithium remains focused on advancing its key projects:

Carolina Lithium Project: The company expects to secure air and water permits for its North Carolina-based venture by the first half of 2025.



The project is critical for Piedmont’s long-term strategy as it aims to strengthen domestic lithium production.



The project is critical for Piedmont’s long-term strategy as it aims to strengthen domestic lithium production. Ewoyaa Project in Ghana: Piedmont anticipates parliamentary ratification of the mining lease for its Ewoyaa project in early 2025.



CEO Keith Phillips highlighted the significance of this milestone, noting a planned $28 million investment from Ghana’s sovereign wealth fund, which would acquire a 6 percent stake.



This investment is expected to provide interim capital support for the project.

Earnings Report and Market Reaction

On Tuesday, Piedmont Lithium reported an adjusted loss of 42 cents per share for the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations of a 58-cent loss, according to data from LSEG.

While the company’s financial performance exceeded projections, the overall market conditions remain tough, reflecting the broader industry struggles.

Navigating a Volatile Market

Piedmont’s drastic workforce cuts and project updates come as the company tries to navigate a challenging period for the lithium market. Key questions moving forward include:

Market Recovery: Can the lithium market rebound in time to support Piedmont’s ongoing projects?



Project Milestones: Will the expected permits and investments for the Carolina and Ewoyaa projects come through as planned?



Long-Term Viability: How will the continued cost-cutting measures impact the company’s ability to compete in a volatile industry?

As Piedmont Lithium pushes ahead with its strategic plans, its success will depend on achieving key project milestones and adapting to market shifts in the rapidly evolving EV sector.

