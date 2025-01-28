President Trump Claims Microsoft Could Buy TikTok

US President Donald Trump has claimed Microsoft is in discussions to acquire TikTok.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated, “I would say yes,” when asked if the tech giant was preparing a bid.

He added there was “great interest in TikTok” from multiple companies.

The push for TikTok’s sale stems from national security concerns over its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Both Trump and his successor, Joe Biden, had previously advocated for a sale of the app’s US operations.

Trump’s Role in TikTok’s Uncertain Future

Trump recently signed an executive order delaying a Biden administration ban on TikTok, which briefly took the app offline for its 170 million US users.

The move granted the company a 75-day reprieve but reignited discussions on ByteDance’s ownership.

The former president was the first to pressure ByteDance into selling TikTok.

In August 2020, ByteDance initially approached Microsoft as a potential buyer, though Microsoft’s CEO later described the offer as “the strangest thing.”

Ultimately, TikTok considered Oracle as a partner, but that deal also fell through.

Trump has indicated he is in talks with multiple parties about TikTok’s future and expects a resolution within 30 days.

Other Potential Bidders Emerge

Several high-profile figures have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, including:

Billionaire Frank McCourt

Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary , a celebrity investor on Shark Tank

, a celebrity investor on Shark Tank Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), the world’s biggest YouTuber, who revealed that investors contacted him after he signaled interest in a tweet

Trump has hinted at a possible “bidding war” for TikTok, stating:

“We’re going to have a lot of people bidding on it. If we can save all that voice and all the jobs, and China won’t be involved, we don’t want China involved.”

Microsoft’s Position

Microsoft has not confirmed or denied its interest in TikTok.

A company spokesperson stated that there was “nothing to share at this time.” The BBC has also reached out to TikTok for comment.

What Happens Next?

The future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain.

With multiple buyers showing interest and a short timeline for a decision, the coming weeks could determine whether TikTok will continue operating under its current ownership or shift to new hands.