Scammers Are Targeting Businesses With Fake Facebook Emails

Businesses are increasingly falling victim to sophisticated phishing scams disguised as emails from Facebook.

The scams aim to steal login credentials and access sensitive information, putting company accounts and reputations at risk.

Understanding the Scam

What Happens?

The scam begins with an email claiming to be from Facebook. It often warns of account issues like security breaches or policy violations.

The message pressures recipients to “re-verify” their accounts immediately to avoid suspension.

A link redirects users to a counterfeit Facebook login page.

Any details entered are sent to scammers, who can then misuse the account.

What Do Scammers Gain?

Access to company accounts.

Ability to spread malware or spam.

Entry to sensitive company data.

How to Spot a Fake Facebook Email

Red Flags

Generic Greetings : Official Facebook emails address you by name. Scams use terms like “Dear User.”

: Official Facebook emails address you by name. Scams use terms like “Dear User.” Unfamiliar Email Addresses : Authentic Facebook emails come from trusted domains like @facebookmail.com or @fb.com .

: Authentic Facebook emails come from trusted domains like or . Threatening Language : Phrases like “immediate action required” or “account suspension pending” are meant to create panic.

: Phrases like “immediate action required” or “account suspension pending” are meant to create panic. Suspicious Links: Hover over links before clicking. Fake URLs often include misspellings or unusual domains.

Common Tricks

Branding elements, such as Facebook logos, to appear legitimate.

Claims of urgent action to avoid loss of access.

Protecting Your Business

Steps to Stay Safe

Verify Before Clicking: Avoid using email links to log in. Go directly to Facebook’s official website to check for alerts. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. Educate Employees: Train staff to recognize phishing emails and establish protocols for handling suspicious communications. Monitor Accounts Regularly: Look for unauthorized activity and act quickly if something seems off.

What To Do If You’re Targeted

Don’t Engage : Avoid clicking links or replying to the email.

: Avoid clicking links or replying to the email. Report the Scam : Use your email provider’s phishing tools or forward the email to Facebook.

: Use your email provider’s phishing tools or forward the email to Facebook. Secure Your Accounts : Change passwords immediately and activate 2FA.

: Change passwords immediately and activate 2FA. Notify Facebook: Report any unauthorized access to Facebook’s support team.

Why This Matters

Phishing scams like these pose a serious threat to businesses, risking financial loss, data breaches, and reputational harm. By staying vigilant and equipping your team with the knowledge to spot and handle these threats, you can protect your organization’s digital assets.

Staying one step ahead of cybercriminals requires a proactive approach. Always verify unexpected communications and prioritize account security to maintain control over your company’s online presence.

What does Facebook say?

Meta says:

“Scammers sometimes create fake emails that look like they’re from Facebook.

These emails often look like:

Notifications about friend requests, messages, events, photos and videos.

False claims that you went against our Community Standards, and if you’re a business, that you aren’t in compliance with Meta Advertising Standards, the Commerce Policies and other policies and terms.

Warnings that something will happen to your account if you don’t update it or take a certain action.

Claims or offers that sound too good to be true (such as winning a Facebook Lottery.)



“If an email or Facebook message looks strange, don’t open it or any attachments. Instead, report it to phish@fb.com or through the report links that appear throughout Facebook. “If you’re a business, go to Business Support Home to help verify if there are any issues with your business accounts. Learn more about Business Support Home.

“Learn what to do if someone sends you a message that makes you uncomfortable and about what to do if you get contacted by someone who says they’re a Meta representative.”