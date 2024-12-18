Starbucks Workers Union Considers Nationwide Strike 

The union representing over 10,000 Starbucks baristas has authorized a potential strike as the two parties enter their final negotiation talks of the year.

The union’s decision comes as tensions over unresolved disputes regarding wages, staffing, and scheduling continue.

Union’s Key Concerns

Lack of a Comprehensive Economic Proposal

Workers United has accused Starbucks of failing to present a meaningful economic package during negotiations, despite months of discussions.

Unresolved Legal Disputes

The union highlights hundreds of pending legal cases concerning alleged unfair labor practices, which have further strained relations between the two parties.

Calls for Wage Increases and Better Schedules

Union members are demanding higher wages, improved staffing, and consistent scheduling practices to address long-standing issues within Starbucks stores.

Starbucks’ Response

Starbucks expressed disappointment with the union’s decision to authorize a strike, emphasizing its commitment to ongoing negotiations.

The company pointed to progress made in more than eight negotiation sessions since April, which included agreements on various operational topics.

Paid Parental Leave Expansion:

This week, Starbucks announced an increase in paid parental leave for employees at its 11,000 company-operated stores, raising the benefit to 18 weeks starting in March 2025, up from the current 6 weeks.

Negotiation Timeline

April 2024 : Talks began to establish a foundational framework for collective negotiation and address legal disputes.

: Talks began to establish a foundational framework for collective negotiation and address legal disputes. September 2024 : Previous negotiations occurred shortly after the appointment of former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol as Starbucks ‘ top executive.

: Previous negotiations occurred shortly after the appointment of former Chipotle CEO as ‘ top executive. December 2024: Final scheduled talks are underway, with the union signaling the possibility of escalation if their demands are not met.

Niccol, who has championed a return to “coffee house culture,” has been working to revamp Starbucks’ operations, including:

Reducing customer wait times to under four minutes.

Simplifying the menu for efficiency.

Introducing more comfortable seating in stores.

What’s at Stake?

If the union proceeds with a strike, it could disrupt operations at 525 Starbucks locations, potentially impacting both customers and the company’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

Workers United has not yet announced a strike timeline, but the possibility looms large as frustrations grow among baristas.

Looking Ahead

As Starbucks navigates these negotiations, the outcome will set the tone for labor relations in the years ahead.

The final discussing session represents a critical opportunity for both sides to reach a resolution and avoid potential disruptions during the holiday season.