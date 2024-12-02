The Next Big Arenas of Competition: Industries Shaping the Future Economy

The global economy is on the brink of transformation, driven by industries that exhibit exceptional growth and dynamism.

A report from McKinsey reveals these sectors, termed “arenas of competition,” are poised to redefine markets and generate substantial revenues in the coming decades.

What is an Arena of Competition?

Industries that:

Experience high growth rates, capturing a significant share of economic expansion.

Show substantial dynamism, with frequent shifts in market leadership and innovation.

These characteristics enable them to outperform traditional sectors, fostering rapid development and competitive intensity.

Arenas of Today: Recent Economic Shapers

Between 2005 and 2020, twelve industries exemplified these traits.

These include:

E-commerce

Biopharmaceuticals

Electric vehicles

Consumer internet services

Cloud computing

These sectors achieved:

A 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue.

in revenue. A 16% CAGR in market capitalization.

in market capitalization. An increase in their share of global GDP from 3% to 9%.

In contrast, other industries saw a 4% revenue CAGR and a 6% market cap CAGR during the same period.

Emerging Arenas: Industries Poised to Reshape the Future

Looking ahead, eighteen industries are identified as potential arenas of the future, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software and Services

Cybersecurity

Future Air Mobility

Obesity and Related Condition Treatments

Robotics

Nonmedical Biotechnology

Collectively, these sectors could generate:

$29 trillion to $48 trillion in revenues by 2040.

in revenues by 2040. $2 trillion to $6 trillion in profits.

in profits. An increase in their share of global GDP from 4% today to 10–16%.

Identifying Emerging Arenas

Three elements often signal the formation of a new arena:

Business Model or Technological Innovations: Transformative changes that redefine industry operations. Escalatory Investments: Significant capital allocation aimed at gaining market share and enhancing product quality. Expanding Addressable Markets: Large or rapidly growing customer bases that attract new entrants and investments.

The convergence of these factors fosters intense competition, leading to rapid advancements and shifts in market dynamics.

Implications for Businesses and Investors

Understanding and anticipating the emergence of these arenas are crucial for:

Businesses : To adapt strategies, invest in innovation, and remain competitive.

: To adapt strategies, invest in innovation, and remain competitive. Investors: To identify and capitalize on high-growth opportunities.

By recognizing the signs of emerging arenas, stakeholders can position themselves to benefit from the transformative potential of these industries.

McKinsey said:

“Understanding potential arenas is relevant for entrepreneurs and incumbent companies that want to compete directly in arenas, other companies that would be affected by the emergence of arenas, as well as investors looking to allocate capital to these industries, along with people seeking jobs in the winning industries of the coming decades, and policy makers interested in how and where these industries affect their nations.

WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson added:

“The McKinsey Global Institute’s report highlights 18 high-growth industries poised to reshape the global economy, potentially generating up to $48 trillion in revenues by 2040. “This underscores the critical need for businesses to adapt swiftly to emerging sectors like AI, cybersecurity, and biotechnology. At WhatJobs, we’re committed to equipping job seekers with the insights and tools necessary to thrive in this dynamic landscape.”

Navigating the Future: Strategic Considerations

As the global economy evolves, staying informed about these dynamic sectors is essential. Engaging with emerging arenas can lead to significant growth and innovation, shaping the future economic landscape.

The full report can be downloaded here.

