The Pros And Cons Of Returning To The Office

One of the biggest battlegrounds for bosses in 2025 will be the debate over the return to the office.

In the post-pandemic world, many companies have been left with a mixture of staff working full-time at home, in hybrid roles where they do work at home and in the office, or being entirely office-based.

Understanding the advantages and disadvantages of each approach is crucial for companies and employees alike.

Here, we examine the pros and cons of the return to the office, and look at what the big names in business think.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

The Pros of Returning to the Office

Enhanced Collaboration and Communication : In-person interactions can lead to more effective communication, fostering teamwork and spontaneous idea-sharing. This environment often enhances problem-solving and innovation.

: In-person interactions can lead to more effective communication, fostering teamwork and spontaneous idea-sharing. This environment often enhances problem-solving and innovation. Clear Work-Life Boundaries : Working in an office helps delineate professional and personal life, reducing the risk of overworking and promoting better mental health.

: Working in an office helps delineate professional and personal life, reducing the risk of overworking and promoting better mental health. Access to Resources : Offices provide immediate access to tools, technology, and support staff, facilitating smoother workflows and quick issue resolution.

: Offices provide immediate access to tools, technology, and support staff, facilitating smoother workflows and quick issue resolution. Networking Opportunities: Physical presence in the office allows for organic relationship-building, mentorship opportunities, and career development through direct interactions.

The Cons of Returning to the Office

Commute Stress : Resuming daily commutes can be time-consuming and exhausting, potentially impacting employee morale and productivity.

: Resuming daily commutes can be time-consuming and exhausting, potentially impacting employee morale and productivity. Reduced Flexibility : Office mandates may limit the flexibility that employees have grown accustomed to, affecting work-life balance and job satisfaction.

: Office mandates may limit the flexibility that employees have grown accustomed to, affecting work-life balance and job satisfaction. Health Concerns : Despite safety measures, some employees may still harbor concerns about health risks associated with shared workspaces.

: Despite safety measures, some employees may still harbor concerns about health risks associated with shared workspaces. Potential for Increased Turnover: Strict return-to-office (RTO) policies have been linked to higher quit rates, especially among skilled and senior employees who value flexibility.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

What Do CEOs think?

Corporate leaders hold varying views on the necessity and timing of returning to the office:

Advocates for Full Return : A significant number of CEOs anticipate a complete return to in-person work. KPMG’s 2024 CEO Outlook Survey revealed that 83% of global CEOs expect a full return to office by 2027, citing productivity and employee development as key drivers.

: A significant number of CEOs anticipate a complete return to in-person work. KPMG’s 2024 CEO Outlook Survey revealed that 83% of global CEOs expect a full return to office by 2027, citing productivity and employee development as key drivers. Supporters of Hybrid Models : Some executives recognize the benefits of hybrid work arrangements. For instance, Google’s Sundar Pichai has indicated stricter RTO policies will only be enforced if productivity decreases significantly, suggesting a flexible approach based on performance outcomes.

: Some executives recognize the benefits of hybrid work arrangements. For instance, Google’s Sundar Pichai has indicated stricter RTO policies will only be enforced if productivity decreases significantly, suggesting a flexible approach based on performance outcomes. Emphasis on Flexibility: Leaders like those at Atlassian advocate for maintaining flexible work policies, emphasizing trust in employees and efficient working norms over mandatory office attendance.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The decision to return to the office involves a complex evaluation of benefits and challenges. While in-person work can enhance collaboration and provide structure, it may also introduce challenges related to commuting and flexibility. Diverse CEO perspectives reflect the ongoing debate, with some advocating for a full return and others supporting hybrid or flexible models. Ultimately, the optimal approach may vary depending on organizational goals, employee preferences, and the evolving nature of work in a post-pandemic world.

What do the bosses say?

Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO:

“We’ve decided that we’re going to return to being in the office the way we were before the onset of COVID,” emphasizing the benefits of in-person collaboration.“

Matt Garman, AWS CEO:

“When we want to really, really innovate on interesting products, I have not seen an ability for us to do that when we’re not in-person,” highlighting the importance of physical presence for innovation.

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO:

“Specifically, we do think it’s important to get people in a few days a week, but we are embracing all options.”

Paul Knopp, KPMG CEO:

“Hybrid has worked quite well for many organizations. At the same time, we have to all recognize that we need our employees back together enough for them to learn, to ideate, to collaborate, to be mentored, to develop.”

Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs.com, said:

“As we navigate the post-pandemic world, it’s clear that the future of work is not one-size-fits-all. While some organizations thrive in a collaborative office environment, others have demonstrated remarkable success with remote or hybrid models. “At WhatJobs, we recognize the importance of flexibility and adaptability in retaining talent and fostering productivity. “Ultimately, the key is understanding what works best for your workforce while aligning it with your company’s long-term goals and culture. Employers who listen to their teams and strike the right balance will be better positioned for success in this evolving landscape.”