The Odd Habits Of Very Powerful Business Leaders

Success in business often comes with unique personal habits, particularly from leaders.

Many of these leaders have unconventional routines that contribute to their achievements. Let’s explore some of this intriguing behavior.

Simplified Wardrobes

Steve Jobs : The co-founder of Apple was known for his uniform of black turtlenecks, jeans, and sneakers. This choice minimized daily decisions, allowing him to focus on innovation.



: The was known for his uniform of black turtlenecks, jeans, and sneakers. This choice minimized daily decisions, allowing him to focus on innovation. Mark Zuckerberg: Similarly, the Facebook founder opted for gray T-shirts and hoodies to reduce decision fatigue, dedicating more energy to his company. 2024 saw him change to a style a bit more suited to his billionaire status.



Time Management Techniques

Elon Musk : The CEO of X, Tesla and SpaceX divides his day into five-minute blocks to maximize productivity across his ventures, and to give him time to pursue his passion of controversial X posts.



: The divides his day into five-minute blocks to maximize productivity across his ventures, and to give him time to pursue his passion of controversial X posts. Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder enforces the “Two Pizza Rule,” ensuring meetings are small enough that two pizzas can feed everyone, promoting efficiency.



Unique Personal Practices

Bill Gates : The Microsoft co-founder takes “Think Weeks,” secluding himself to read and reflect, fostering innovation.



: The co-founder takes “Think Weeks,” secluding himself to read and reflect, fostering innovation. Jack Dorsey: The Twitter co-founder incorporates ice baths and sauna sessions into his routine to enhance mental clarity and resilience.



Embracing Frugality

Warren Buffett: Despite his wealth, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway lives modestly, residing in the same house since 1958 and driving an older car, emphasizing value over extravagance.

Creative Outlets

Mark Parker: The Nike CEO carries a notebook for sketches and brainstorming, balancing creativity with business strategy.

Health and Wellness Focus

Jeff Bezos : Prioritizes eight hours of sleep to ensure high-quality decision-making, challenging the hustle culture.



: Prioritizes eight hours of sleep to ensure high-quality decision-making, challenging the hustle culture. Elon Musk: In addition to his time-blocking, Musk engages in regular exercise and follows a specific diet to maintain energy levels.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today



Hands-On Leadership

Marissa Mayer: The former Yahoo CEO was known to personally approve every new hire, demonstrating meticulous attention to company culture.

Consistent Routines

Michael Kors: The fashion designer wears a simple work uniform daily, eliminating wardrobe decisions to focus on creative endeavors.

Unconventional Eating Habits

Henry Ford: The founder of Ford Motor Company reportedly enjoyed sandwiches made from weeds he picked himself, reflecting his unique approach to life.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Germ Aversion

Donald Trump: Known for his germophobia, the President-elect and billionaire businessman avoids handshakes and prefers not to touch elevator buttons, highlighting his concern for cleanliness.

Memo Writing

Jeff Bezos: Requires senior executives to draft six-page memos, which are read in silence at the beginning of meetings, promoting thorough preparation.

Rocking Chair Habit

Bill Gates: Was known for rocking in his chair during meetings, with the intensity increasing based on his excitement level.

Demanding Office Standards

Martha Stewart: Insists on the use of only red or black ink in her offices and requires desks to be clear at the end of each day, maintaining strict organizational standards.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Key Takeaways: The Power of Unconventional Habits

These leaders demonstrate that success doesn’t always follow a conventional path. Embracing unique habits can:

Enhance productivity



Foster creativity



Promote well-being



By adopting practices that align with personal strengths and values, individuals can pave their own way to success.