The Rise of the “Great Detachment” In The Workforce

Employees across the US are feeling increasingly disconnected from their jobs, sparking a trend labeled the “Great Detachment.”

Research from Gallup shows job satisfaction has hit record lows.

It shows:

Workers are looking for new opportunities at levels not seen since 2015. Feeling stuck: Many employees are hesitant to make a move due to economic uncertainty and a cooling job market.

This shift leaves organizations grappling with hidden risks like reduced productivity and the potential for future talent loss.

Several workplace changes have contributed to this widespread disengagement, according to Gallup’s research.

Organizational Disruption

Post-pandemic transformations caused rapid changes in the workplace.

Key disruptions include team restructuring (55%), budget cuts (46%), and additional job responsibilities for employees (69%).

Burnout and instability among workers trying to adapt to evolving demands.

Hybrid and Remote Work Challenges

Varying schedules and work locations create coordination issues. Remote work: Physical distance often translates to emotional disconnect.

Physical distance often translates to emotional disconnect. Gallup data shows fully remote workers feel less aligned with their organization’s mission compared to hybrid workers.

Changing Customer Expectations

Over half of employees report noticing shifts in customer behavior post-pandemic. Customers now expect seamless digital experiences and faster service, increasing pressure on employees.

Employee Expectations Shift

The pandemic redefined priorities for many workers, emphasizing: Work-life balance Competitive compensation Remote work flexibility

Disconnects between employee expectations and employer offerings contribute to feelings of undervaluation.

Broken Performance Management

Outdated systems fail to align teams, recognize achievements, or set clear expectations.

This is particularly damaging in disrupted, hybrid environments where clarity is essential.

Steps to Rebuild the Employee-Employer Bond

Gallup’s research says leaders should focus on two key areas: clarity of expectations and connection to mission and purpose.

Solution 1: Reset Role Expectations

A lack of clear expectations undermines employee performance and development.

The researchers found:

Only 45% of employees feel they know what is expected of them at work, with younger and hybrid workers particularly unclear.

Managers should: Set and prioritize expectations collaboratively. Align goals with team objectives. Regularly discuss workloads and well-being with employees.



Solution 2: Strengthen Mission and Purpose

The data shows employees want to know their work matters and aligns with a meaningful mission.

It revealed a:

The percentage of employees feeling connected to their organization’s purpose dropped to 30% in 2024, a record low. Leaders should: Communicate a clear, inspiring vision. Show employees how their contributions impact the company’s goals. Encourage storytelling within teams about moments of pride in their work.



Turning Challenges into Opportunities

The Great Detachment presents a clear challenge to business leaders: retaining and engaging a disenchanted workforce.

By focusing on clarity and mission alignment, companies can reverse this trend.

Potential Gains

Boosts profitability by 9% and work quality by 11%. Mission alignment: Reduces turnover by 32% and enhances productivity by 15%.

Organizations that prioritize these areas will create a stronger, more committed workforce—one that thrives in today’s ever-changing landscape.