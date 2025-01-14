TikTok Says Talk Of Potential Sale To Elon Musk Is “Pure Fiction”

TikTok has strongly denied reports China is considering selling the app’s US operations to Elon Musk, labeling the suggestion as “pure fiction.”

The comments come in response to a Bloomberg report suggesting Chinese officials may allow Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) to take over TikTok’s US business if a ban on the app is upheld.

Supreme Court Decision Looms Over TikTok’s Future

The US Supreme Court is set to rule on legislation requiring TikTok to either sell its US operations or face a nationwide ban.

The law, which imposes a 19 January deadline, stems from national security concerns over the app’s links to China.

The outgoing Biden administration argues without a sale, the company could be exploited by the Chinese government for surveillance or political influence.

TikTok, however, denies any affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party. It insists the proposed ban infringes on users’ First Amendment rights.

Musk’s X as a Potential Buyer?

Bloomberg’s report, citing unnamed sources, suggested one possibility under Chinese consideration is for Elon Musk’s X platform to acquire TikTok’s US operations. However, X has not responded to requests for comment, and TikTok dismissed the report outright.

A spokesperson told the BBC.

“We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.”

Trump’s Return to Office Could Influence Outcome

The issue has gained additional complexity with the impending return of Donald Trump to the White House on 20 January.

Trump has called for the Supreme Court to delay its decision. The incoming President wants to resolve the matter through political negotiations after his inauguration.

In a legal brief, Trump’s lawyers stated he “opposes banning TikTok” and prefers a political solution.

Trump also recently met TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago estate, fueling speculation about future discussions.

Pushback from Lawmakers and Ongoing Security Debate

The looming deadline has sparked bipartisan concern.

On Monday, Democratic lawmakers Senator Edward Markey and Representative Ro Khanna urged President Biden and Congress to extend the January 19 deadline to allow more time for negotiations.

During a Supreme Court hearing last week, justices focused heavily on national security risks associated with TikTok.

The nearly three-hour session underscored government fears the app could be used for espionage or manipulation, while TikTok maintained its innocence.

What’s Next for TikTok in the US?

The next steps for TikTok remain uncertain as the Supreme Court decision approaches. Whether the January deadline stands or is delayed under Trump’s incoming administration, TikTok’s future in the US is likely to involve continued political and legal battles.