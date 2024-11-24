Home » US business news » Tools For Humanity Appoints Former X Executive as Policy Chief

Tools For Humanity Appoints Former X Executive as Policy Chief

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/usa/us-business-news/tools-for-humanity-appoints-former-x-executive-as-policy-chief

By Nagasunder in US business news, posted November 24, 2024

Tools for Humanity, a startup co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has appointed Nick Pickles as its chief policy officer. The newly created role highlights the company’s focus on engaging with governments and regulators as its World Network venture faces increasing scrutiny. Pickles, a former vice president of global affairs at X (formerly Twitter), will report to Alex Blania, co-founder and head of the San Francisco-based company. Strengthening Compliance and Policy Pickles spent a decade at X, where he became the primary liaison for regulators and heads of state addressing compliance and policy issues. He left Elon Musk’s company in September and now aims to guide Tools for Humanity in developing technologies that differentiate humans from artificial intelligence while maintaining privacy standards.

Pickles said:

“One of the issues I dealt with every day at X, and Twitter before that, was how trust in the public conversation is being undermined because of the growing issue of bot-automated accounts."

He emphasized how Tools for Humanity’s technology could help address such challenges while safeguarding privacy.

Pickles is the latest former X executive to join Tools for Humanity, following Rebecca Hahn as chief communications officer and Damien Kieran, whose role was recently expanded to chief privacy and legal officer.

The World Network Venture

Tools for Humanity is the company behind the World Network, previously known as Worldcoin.

This venture, launched in 2023, allows users to download a wallet app featuring a digital identity called World ID.

Users verify their identities by standing in front of an “orb,” a basketball-sized chrome device that scans their irises to confirm “humanness and uniqueness.”

Verified users receive Worldcoin cryptocurrency tokens in regions where they are legally available.

Regulatory Challenges

Despite its ambitions, the company has faced regulatory challenges globally.

Authorities in Hong Kong raided its operations, while Spain blocked the project, Argentina issued fines, and Kenya launched an investigation.

In response, Tools for Humanity has taken steps to address privacy concerns, including giving users the option to permanently delete their biometric data.

These measures followed consultations with third-party privacy and security experts.

Pickles said:

“The reason for creating a chief policy officer role is a direct signal of how seriously we take those conversations. “Whenever you have a new technology, people will always have questions.”

Broader Implications

Pickles’ appointment comes amid heightened tensions between Musk and Altman, with Musk alleging that Altman’s OpenAI and Microsoft colluded to stifle competition in artificial intelligence.

As Tools for Humanity continues to face scrutiny over its biometric data practices, Pickles’ expertise will be instrumental in navigating regulatory landscapes and fostering trust in its technology.

