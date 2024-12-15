Trump Signals Support for Dockworkers In Automation Talks

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed support for the anti-automation stance of 45,000 unionized dockworkers on the US East and Gulf Coasts.

This is as labor talks between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) reach a critical impasse.

The negotiations, which face a January 15 deadline, have stalled over the contentious issue of automation. Trump’s comments, shared on Truth Social, follow a meeting with ILA President Harold Daggett, signaling his alignment with the union’s concerns about job losses tied to automation.

Automation vs. Job Preservation

The ILA has strongly opposed automation, arguing that it threatens jobs for American workers, while employers contend that modernizing ports is essential to maintaining U.S. competitiveness in global trade.

Trump’s stance reflects his broader “America First” philosophy, emphasizing the need to prioritize jobs over automation.

Trump said:

“The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American Workers, in this case, our Longshoremen,”

Employers, including major international shipping companies like Maersk, COSCO Shipping, and Mediterranean Shipping Company, argue automation improves worker safety, boosts efficiency, and increases port capacity.

Recent Progress and Sticking Points

In October, the union ended a three-day strike after securing a 62 percent wage increase over six years, thanks in part to intervention from the Biden administration.

Despite this agreement, automation remains a major point of contention in ongoing talks.

ILA leaders, including Vice President Dennis Daggett, hope Trump’s comments will pressure employers to remove proposals involving automated or semi-automated port equipment.

“It’s clear President-elect Trump, USMX, and the ILA all share the goal of protecting and adding good-paying American jobs at our ports,” the USMX said in response.

Economic Context and Industry Dynamics

Trump highlighted the record profits earned by global shipping giants that rely on US ports, arguing that investing in dockworkers rather than expensive automation projects would better serve the economy.

Employers, however, point out that modernizing ports with proven technologies enhances safety, efficiency, and supply chain resilience, ultimately increasing port capacity and economic throughput—benefits that dockworkers could share through increased cargo volume.

The Road Ahead

The January 15 deadline looms just five days before Trump’s inauguration, placing his support for dockworkers at the center of high-stakes labor talks.

While Trump’s comments have bolstered union morale, the path to a resolution will require balancing technological progress with job preservation.

Whether Trump’s influence can push USMX and the ILA toward a deal that satisfies both sides remains to be seen, but his involvement underscores the growing political and economic significance of automation in US labor relations.