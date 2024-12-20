Unemployment Rates Rose In Six States in November

Unemployment rose in six states in November 2024, according to the latest figures from the he Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The rates were lower in one state, and stable in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

25 states and the District had jobless rate increases from a year earlier, six states had decreases, and 19 states had little change.

The national unemployment rate changed little over the month at 4.2 percent but was 0.5 percentage point higher than in November 2023.

Here’s a closer look at the key takeaways from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report.

Unemployment Trends

National Snapshot : The US unemployment rate remained largely unchanged at 4.2% in November 2024, a 0.5 percentage point increase compared to November 2023.

: The US unemployment rate remained largely unchanged at 4.2% in November 2024, a 0.5 percentage point increase compared to November 2023. State Highlights : Lowest Unemployment : South Dakota led with just 1.9%. Highest Unemployment : Nevada topped the chart at 5.7%, followed by the District of Columbia at 5.6%. State Variations : 26 states recorded unemployment rates below the national average. 3 states and the District of Columbia exceeded the U.S. average. 21 states aligned closely with the national rate.

:

Monthly Changes

Increases : Six states experienced a rise in unemployment, with Alabama , Maine , and Mississippi showing the largest increases (+0.2 percentage points each).

: Six states experienced a rise in unemployment, with , , and showing the largest increases (+0.2 percentage points each). Decrease : Delaware was the sole state with a drop (-0.1 percentage point).

: was the sole state with a drop (-0.1 percentage point). Stability: Unemployment rates remained relatively stable in 43 states and the District.

Annual Changes

Largest Increases : South Carolina saw the most significant jump (+1.8 percentage points).

: South Carolina saw the most significant jump (+1.8 percentage points). Largest Decreases : Connecticut’s rate dropped by 1.2 percentage points.

: rate dropped by 1.2 percentage points. General Trend: 25 states and the District saw year-over-year increases, while six states experienced decreases.

Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Nonfarm payroll employment, a critical indicator of economic activity, also reflected nuanced patterns.

Monthly Changes

Growth Leaders : Florida : +61,500 jobs Washington : +30,900 jobs Kansas : +7,900 jobs

: Percentage Gains : Washington : +0.9% Alaska and the District of Columbia: +0.7% each

:

Annual Changes

Top States for Job Gains : Texas : +274,300 jobs California : +208,500 jobs Florida : +163,900 jobs

: Largest Percentage Increases : Idaho : +3.1% Alaska: +2.8% Missouri : +2.7%

:

Key Data Summary

Category November 2024 November 2023 Change National Unemployment 4.2% 3.7% +0.5 percentage points Nonfarm Job Gains +4 states, D.C. +33 states

What Lies Ahead?

The labor market remains dynamic as states navigate varied economic pressures. With updates to data methodologies and ongoing adjustments to unemployment systems, future reports promise greater accuracy and insights.