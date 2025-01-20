US 2025 Job Market: Job Seekers Present A Mixed Picture

As 2025 begins, US job seekers remain divided on job market conditions.

A recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey reveals:

33% believe job opportunities in their fields have declined compared to last year.

believe job opportunities in their fields have declined compared to last year. 38% say opportunities remain unchanged.

say opportunities remain unchanged. 29% see an increase in job openings.

This reflects a mixed job market, where some industries experience growth while others face stagnation or contraction.

Confidence in Job Search Prospects

Job seekers are also split on their chances of securing new employment:

51% feel confident they can find a job within the next six months.

49% anticipate difficulties in their search.

This sentiment has remained consistent since spring 2024, highlighting ongoing uncertainties in the job market.

Job Search Duration Trends

The time job seekers expect to find new employment has shifted:

61% believe they will secure a job within six months.

This is down from 66% in spring 2024 and 69% in fall 2023.

The decline suggests growing concerns about hiring slowdowns and increased competition.

Why Job Seekers Are Looking to Switch

Employed job seekers are primarily motivated by:

Better compensation (40%)

Career growth opportunities (38%)

Improved work-life balance (33%)

Women are particularly focused on pay (46% vs. 36% for men) and work-life balance (39% vs. 29%). These priorities reflect broader shifts in workforce expectations and personal well-being considerations.

Preferred Job Types

Most job seekers are looking for full-time positions (79%), while fewer are open to:

Part-time roles (35%)

Contract or freelance work (24%)

Temporary or seasonal jobs (19%)

Entry-level positions (18%)

This preference indicates a strong demand for job stability in uncertain economic times.

Biggest Challenges in the Job Market

Job seekers face several hurdles:

Matching qualifications with job openings (51%)

Securing a salary that covers expenses (44%)

Standing out in a competitive market (40%)

Millennials and Gen X workers report more difficulty standing out compared to Gen Z and baby boomers, suggesting greater pressure on mid-career professionals.

Barriers to Employment

The top barriers include:

Lack of hard skills or communication skills (40%)

Companies claiming to hire but only collecting resumes (34%)

Being underqualified for roles (23%)

Gen Z and millennials are more likely to report missing hard skills, highlighting the growing need for upskilling and continuous learning.

Wage Expectations and Workplace Loyalty

Despite challenges, many job seekers expect wage increases in 2025:

46% believe salaries will rise.

83% would hesitate to refer others to a company with poor benefits.

78% would leave a job if compensation and benefits don’t meet expectations.

This shows that job seekers are increasingly valuing fair wages and workplace support when making career decisions.

Boosting Career Prospects in 2025

January is a prime time for job seekers to enhance their skills and marketability.

Alisha Chappell, Talent Acquisition and Retention Director at Express Employment International, advises job seekers to:

Identify skill gaps by analyzing job postings.

Take online courses or obtain certifications to improve expertise.

Develop strong soft skills like communication, teamwork, and adaptability.

Showcase these skills on resumes and cover letters to stand out.

She said:

“Employers are willing to train candidates with strong soft skills. “Traits like eagerness to learn, punctuality, and a positive attitude can set candidates apart.”

Navigating an Evolving Job Market

Express International CEO Bill Stoller emphasizes resilience and adaptability for job seekers in 2025:

He said:

“The job market remains dynamic. Those who stay proactive, embrace learning, and leverage their strengths will find opportunities, even amid uncertainty.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online by The Harris Poll for Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 21 and Dec. 10, 2024, among 1,039 U.S. adults aged 18 and older.